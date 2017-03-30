Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester 's fantastic form in 2017 continued on Saturday as they returned to winning ways to make it eight victories from 10 National League 2 North games since the turn of the year.

On what was a weekend to savour for the Hare Lane club, Jan van Deventer’s fifth-placed side swept to a 30-10 home win over struggling Harrogate to move within three points of the top three.

Harrogate began brightly and Chester were grateful to Ross White for a turnover deep in his own 22.

But the fourth-from-bottom visitors fell behind after a strong run from wing Harrison Vare, followed by quick ball, allowed prop Shaun Strudwick to gallop 20 metres before side-stepping the full-back and touching down.

Callum Bennett added the extras and then kicked a penalty to put Chester 10-0 up.

(Photo: Paul Best)

Almost immediately from the restart Harrogate missed another great scoring opportunity and salt was rubbed into the wounds when their lock Tom Harvey was sinbinned for retaliation with Bennett making the resultant penalty.

But the North Yorkshire outfit did get some reward for their efforts before the half was out when David Doherty kicked a penalty after Will Bown was sinbinned for tackling Phil Wickham too early following a quickly taken tap penalty.

With a man advantage, Harrogate pressed hard at the start of the second half.

But their capacity for self-destruction continued to let them down and on 57 minutes an attacking lineout near the line led to White being driven over by the pack to put Chester 18-3 ahead.

Twelve minutes later and the hosts stretched their advantage after they won a turnover in midfield and worked the ball through four phrases for Vare to scored an unconverted try.

(Photo: Paul Best)

The patience of Chester’s build-up, and their ability to take an opportunity when it came their way, contrasted starkly with their opponents.

Finally, however, in the 70th minute Harrogate did get the try they deserved with dangerous outside-centre Keane Naylor notching a fine individual effort from half way.

Nevertheless, it was Chester who had the final word, and once again they were beneficiaries of an error.

After Harrogate knocked on their own ball, scrum-half Tom Holloway and Tom Foden combined before wing James Preston crossed for a bonus point try that Bennett converted.

Chester head to second-placed Sale this Saturday (3pm).

(Photo: Paul Best)

Chester 2nds were 62-49 winners at Sale 2nds last weekend while the 3rds won a friendly 49-15 at home to Congleton 2nds.

And, best of all, the club’s junior colts won the plate divisional final of the RFU National U17s 60-7 against Penrith to progress to the next round.

Christleton were 49-26 winners at home to Ramsay on Saturday.

Title-challenging Helsby won 50-10 at home to Firwood Waterloo 3rds.