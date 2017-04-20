Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Identical teenage twin brothers Tom and Ben Curry have expressed their delight after winning maiden call-ups to the full England squad.

The 18-year-old former Bishop Heber High School students, who helped England to U20 Six Nations glory last month, have been named in Eddie Jones' 31-man squad for the two-Test tour to Argentina in June.

Dylan Hartley will captain a squad that includes 15 uncapped players including the Sale Sharks duo.

Tom, who last month signed a new-five contract with Sale, along with Ben, said: "I'm speechless! It sounds like a cliché but it's fantastic news, and amazing.

(Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

"It's truly unbelievable, and I’m looking forward to representing my country on tour."

Ben, who like his twin brother came through the ranks of Crewe & Nantwich RUFC, said: "It's a dream come true.

"I'm delighted to be given the chance to tour, but the hard work starts now."

Sale team-mates Sam James and Denny Solomona have also been named in the squad.

Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond said: "Three of the lads have come through our academy and have committed their long-term futures to the club and Denny Solomona has earned his call-up after making his debut for us in December.

(Photo: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

"All four players have been performing week in and week out and fully deserve their opportunities."

The squad will assemble at The Lensbury on Sunday, May 29 to begin their preparations for the Test matches at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan on Saturday, June 10, and Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao Lopez, Sante Fe, on Saturday, June 17.

England head coach Jones, who has led the country to back-to-back Six Nations triumphs, said: "We have picked the best squad we have available and we are looking forward to going to Argentina and winning 2-0.

"The squad have a great opportunity to represent their country and win for England. There are a few new faces in the set-up so every training session and team meeting will count.

"The Pumas are a physically aggressive side and they have become very good at playing unstructured rugby; we need to make sure we control the structural part of the game and our defence will play an absolutely crucial role."