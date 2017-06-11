Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Curry took his chance to shine as he became the youngest player to make his England debut since World Cup-winning hero Jonny Wilkinson.

The 18-year-old former Bishop Heber High School student impressed as Eddie Jones' experimental side secured a thrilling 38-34 victory over Argentina in the first Test in San Juan.

Curry was one of four debutants in the England starting XV and his outstanding performance caught the eye of head coach Eddie Jones.

He said: "I thought young Curry did well. He made some errors but got on with it. That was the good thing: they just got on with the next thing."

(Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

A stunning last-gasp try from Curry's Sale Sharks team-mate Denny Solomona, one of 10 new caps, won it for England.

And Jones, who had 30 players unavailable, said: "I thought it was an incredible game of rugby. I thought for our guys to win that was a tremendous effort.

"In the end, I think we had 10 new caps out there and to show poise and stick to what we needed to do in the circumstances was an unbelievable effort from the young guys.

"When you are playing a full-strength Argentina team, I think it is one of the best team efforts I have been associated with."

Curry's selection was reward for his man-of-the-match display off the bench in the victory over the Barbarians in the uncapped clash at Twickenham last month.

The flanker is joined on the tour to Argentina by his identical twin Ben.

Ben, who also plays for Sharks and who also came through the ranks of Crewe & Nantwich RUFC, is currently nursing an injury.

The brothers turn 19 on Thursday.

(Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Wilkinson was 18 years and 314 days old on his debut against Ireland in 1998.

The second and final Test of the tour takes place on Saturday, June 17 in Santa Fe.