Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester RUFC head coach Jan van Deventer says his side’s performance in the 29-14 loss to Blaydon at the weekend got the result it deserved.

Chester were below par in the North East on Saturday in National League Two North and were made to pay for a slow start by their hosts.

The Hare Lane men were 10-0 down at the interval and couldn’t find any rhythm in their play in the first half at the Crow Trees Ground.

They did rally in the second half, though and Colin Campbell and Ross White both bagged tries and Chester were 14-10 down with 20 minutes to play.

But they couldn’t kick on and the home side eventually made their dominance pay to seal the win.

“It was disappointing against a team who we would have hoped to have been beating,” said van Deventer, whose side sit 10th in the league after eight games.

“I think that our performance got the result that it deserved if I’m honest and I think it was a fair reflection of the game as a whole.

“Blaydon worked hard for each other and we made far too many individual errors that ended up costing us.

“But we will learn from it and try to put it right and we can’t be too disappointed with the way we have started the season as this is a tough league.

Chester have lost four of their five away games so far this campaign, a stark contrast to their perfect home record of three wins from three games.

And van Deventer acknowledges that it is something that the team needs to address moving forward.

“As I said, this is a tough league and it is hard to go on the road and pick up wins, and that has proved to be the case for us so far this season,” he said.

“At home we have been great and playing with confidence and winning games, but we have found the going tough away from home and it is something that we need to look at and overcome.

“But we’re fine and we are heading in the right direction and still on course for what we want to achieve. There are 22 games left this season and a lot of rugby to be played between now and the end of the season so we shouldn’t be too disheartened.”

Chester host Huddersfield on Saturday in the league at Hare Lane (3pm).

Chester 2nds were 39-24 winners at Sale 2nds and there was a 22-12 success for Chester 3rds at home to Widnes 2nds, while Chester Deva Ladies lost 31-5 at Preston Grasshoppers Ladies.