Chester made it three wins from three to start the new year as their resurgence continued on Saturday with a hard-fought 8-6 success at Hinckley.

With both teams tightly locked together in mid-table, and with both having won their previous two matches, a close contest was expected.

And so it proved with the winning, and only, try of the game coming late on.

Most of the scoring came early on, with Chester taking a second-minute lead through Callum Bennett’s penalty.

They failed to deal with the restart, however, and Hinckley restored parity almost immediately with a penalty of their own.

Chester dominated the reminder of the first half but, even when the hosts had a player sent to the sinbin, they were unable to turn possession into points.

The tables were turned after the restart with Hinckley having more of the ball.

However, with handling errors ending a series of try-scoring opportunities, it was not until the 70th minute that they went in front for the first time with their second penalty of the match.

But Chester were not done yet and, after winning a scrum free kick, they moved the ball through a number of phases for Guy Ford to score.

The try went unconverted. It mattered little, though, as the Hare Lane outfit saw out the final five minutes comfortably to record a victory that ensured they cemented sixth spot in National League North Two.

Chester will look to continue their winning run when they entertain Tynedale on Saturday (3pm).

That follows Chester Devas’ home encounter with Vagabonds (12.30pm).

Chester Junior Colts won their table-topping clash at home to Lymm Junior Colts 7-5 on Sunday.

A bright start saw some fast and attacking rugby from both sets of backs with the first points scored by Lymm down the right flank with a well-taken try.

But Chester hit back with a try of their own from their inside-centre, turning in the tackle to beat the defensive line and reach over to score.

The conversion was added and, with the hosts showing superb defence thereafter, that was the way it stayed.

Christleton lost an enthralling South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three encounter, featuring six yellow cards, 17-10 at Oxton Parkonians on Saturday.