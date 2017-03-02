Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ben Curry enjoyed an England debut to remember as he scored a try on his way to being named man of the match in the thumping 46-0 victory over Italy in the U20 Six Nations.

The former Bishop Heber High School pupil crossed the whitewash in the first half as England secured their third bonus-point win of the 2017 competition at the Northern Echo Arena in Darlington.

The hosts led 17-0 at half-time, after scoring three tries through forwards Jamie Blamire, Curry and captain Zach Merce, while Jacob Umaga added the extras.

England improved in the second period as Sam Aspland-Robinson, Josh Bayliss (2) and Tom Parton (2) touched down with Umaga and Marcus Smith also sending over conversions.

It means Louis Decon's side have now scored 21 tries from their opening three games and next face Scotland at Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton on Saturday week.

England U20 coach Deacon said: “We knew the set-piece is a huge asset for the Italians so it was really pleasing that we dominated in that area. It was important we kept the pace high in the game to make sure we didn't give Italy any momentum and I thought we did that very well.

“We made a lot of changes for this match and the fact the players were able to adapt and keep on top until the end is a huge credit to this group. With the weather the way it is, the support from crowd was outstanding and the guys fed off that this evening.”

Curry plays his club rugby alongside twin brother Tom at Aviva Premiership side Sale Sharks.

Tom is also in the England U20 Six Nations squad and featured in their victories over France and Wales, scoring his first try for his country in the former.

And the siblings have further reason to celebrate today.

The 18-year-olds, who started out at Crewe & Nantwich RUFC, have signed new five-year contracts with Sale.

Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond said: "I'm delighted that both Ben and Tom have signed long-term deals at the club. They will play key parts in the club's vision of developing players in the academy, and bringing them through to the first team.



"This shows our commitment to bringing through the best of the North West's youngsters. The academy side made the final this year for the first time ever and we are now looking to work with most of those players and help them progress to the first team squad in years to come."

Chester 2nds, meanwhile, recorded their first win of the year when they entertained Preston Grasshoppers 2nds on Saturday in what would prove to be a good, open game of rugby with fantastic handling from sides on a rain-lashed, heavy pitch.

(Photo: Paul Best)

Chester were first on the scoreboard with a try down the left wing but it was not long before Preston did the same.

The hosts wanted it more, however, and tries from James Preston and second-team debutant Harry Craven ensured they went into half-time 27-5 up.

The second half saw more great rugby with tries from both teams but, while it was more even than the first, Chester ran out 46-22 winners.

But it was a weekend to forget for Chester Devas.

Missing a number of key players, they went down to a 32-5 defeat at a Doncaster Ladies side determined to overcome the 61-0 loss they suffered in December’s Hare Lane encounter.

Sally Conyers scored a try for Devas, who can still finish second.

But there was success for the Chester Cheetahs touch rugby side, who brought home the Shield prize from a tournament at Manchester Chargers.

Chester, for whom the 67-year-old Tony O’Brien made his debut, drew 3-3 with GTR, loss 7-1 to the Bandits, 4-1 to Crewe & Nantwich Blaze and 6-5 to Glasgow Lions Fire, and beat Catterick Touch 7-1 and Turbo Chargers 2-1.

Chester’s first team will be looking to edge themselves closer to the top four in National League 2 North when they host Stourbridge this Saturday (3pm).

Christleton return to action in South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three at home to Mossley Hill (3pm).