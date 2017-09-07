Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester RUFC made the worst possible start to the new National League 2 North campaign as they suffered an eight-try demolition in going down 52-21 at Tynedale.

The Hare Lane boys finished one place above the Northumberland outfit in fifth last season.

But they were outclassed on Saturday by an impressive Tynedale team that produced a scintillating display of hard running and slick handling.

Chester started brightly and opened the scoring with a penalty from fly-half Liam McGovern.

McGovern went on to slot over two more penalties in the first half.

But it was an opening period dominated by Tynedale who ran in four tries to secure the bonus point with 40 minutes still left to play.

Chester did cross the whitewash twice after the restart through replacement Andrew Baston and captain Guy Ford, the first of which was converted by Callum Bennett.

But Tynedale remained the team on top and late touchdowns ensured they passed the half-century mark.

Chester will look to return to winning ways this Saturday when they play host to relegated neighbours Macclesfield (3pm).

Christleton, meanwhile, got their season off to a losing start last Saturday as they were beaten 61-12 at Ellesmere Port.

Joel Gibbs converted eight of the nine tries scored by Christleton, for whom Jordan McGrath was man of the match.