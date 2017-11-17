Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s 100% winning home record in the National League 2 North came to an end on Saturday when they went down 31-7 to a strong Sedgley Park outfit.

Jan van Deventer’s side, who had won their previous four outings at Hare Lane, put in a determined defence from first to last.

But they could not withstand Park’s ability to maintain pressure and eventually find space, often in the wide channels.

The first half an hour consisted of Sedgley attacks built largely through their ability to recycle possession quickly while leaving a couple of forwards out wide to create overlaps when the ball came back to them.

(Image: Paul Best)

However, despite creating four clear scoring chances, a mixture of excellent home defending, often on the try-line, and handling errors kept the score at 0-0 for 28 minutes.

Chester even managed to hold the Tigers out when Guy Ford was binned following a maul on his try-line in the ninth minute.

But the dam finally burst when a quickly recycled ball from an attacking line-out led to a well-worked try.

As the half moved to a close it seemed as though Chester would go into the break just seven points down. But two tries in the final four minutes of the opening period gave them a much more substantial deficit to chase.

Chester began chasing the 17-0 deficit brightly at the start of the second half.

(Image: Paul Best)

Despite losing a line-out in Park’s 22, they managed to turn over the ball before moving it quickly left for wing Matt Crow to score a try that was converted by Liam McGovern.

Chester had realigned their backs at the interval, with Harry Craven and James Robins coming on at half-back, Tom Foden moving to 12 and McGovern to fullback. The changes continued to pay dividends as Craven, Robbins and Foden all managed clean breaks during the half.

Unfortunately the Chester attack was never quite able to fully crack the Sedgley defence and the deficit between the teams was increased in the 53rd minute by another well-worked try, albeit one which appeared to have been preceded by a forward pass in midfield.

At 24-7, the Tigers were in the driving seat, and in the 65th minute they drove a five-metre line-out for a converted try that put them out of sight.

(Image: Deborah Brimelow)

The final quarter saw Chester have their best sustained period of pressure of the match. But, two more lost line-outs, a missed penalty to touch, and a lack of control with the ball in hand, prevented them from reducing the arrears.

Nevertheless it demonstrated Chester’s capacity, with a little more accuracy, to create scoring opportunities even against one of the league’s best sides.

Chester are without a match this weekend.

Chester 2nds won their big clash 57-5 at home to Fylde 2nds to move two points clear at the top of Halbro North West League Cotton Traders Premier Division.

The following afternoon Chester Senior Colts ran out 24-0 winners at home to Sale Senior Colts while Chester Deva Ladies lost 57-15 at Crewe & Nantwich Ladies in spite of tries from Zoe Smith (2) and Sally Conyers.