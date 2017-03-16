Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A spirited fightback could not prevent Chester from seeing their four-match National League 2 North winning run come to an end as they suffered a last-gasp 24-19 loss at fellow high flyers Leicester Lions.

The Lions started brightly and winger Devon Constant crossed for a converted try inside five minutes.

But their lead was reduced in the 24th minute when a Mike Craven turnover set up a breakdown penalty that Callum Bennett kicked.

(Photo: Paul Best)

Chester, however, were unable to exit from the restart, and Leicester once again used their pack to deplete the visiting defence before releasing their backs.

And, after the influential Constant came off the left wing late into the line and made a clean break, right wing Elliott Bale crossed for an unconverted try.

Chester had opportunities to hit back after building a series of patient attacks.

But Leicester held out before taking advantage of a lineout malfunction at the other end of the field.

Eventually the ball was worked to fly-half James Grayson who made the most of the fact that there was no sweeper behind the flat defensive line to go over for a converted try.

Chester did pull three points back before the first half was out courtesy of a 35-metre Bennett penalty.

But it was only once the action resumed after the restart that they truly stated to make inroads into the Lions’ lead.

Showing much greater intensity, and using their forwards to drive lineouts and carry the ball over the gain line more effectively, it appeared only a matter of time before Chester would make their pressure pay.

But, dogged by errors, it was not until late in the third quarter that they added to their tally.

(Photo: Paul Best)

With Leicester having no answer to a well-constructed drive, which covered 20 metres rapidly, Sean Strudwick touched down for a try that was converted by Bennett.

By now the Lions looked to be tiring and some excellent approach play by the Chester forwards led to a Bennett drop goal.

And, after Ross White won a Leicester lineout 30 metres from the home try line, Bennett then sent over another penalty to level the contest at 19-19.

But, just when Chester looked destined to achieve an unlikely victory, their control let them down.

And, after Guy Ford was sinbinned, taking one for the team for an infringement on his own try line, Leicester drove a lineout for an unconverted try that proved to be decisive.

Chester 2nds won a thrilling contest at home to Fylde 2nds 38-26 thanks to tries from man-of-the-match Leo Freschini (2), Mike Byrne, Pete Rees, Harrison Vale and the outstanding Josh Morris, who also kicked four conversions.

But Chester 3rds were beaten 63-31 at Liverpool University Veterinarians.

Chester Devas returned to winning ways with a 24-0 success at Ormskirk that means they could finish second with victory at Halifax on Sunday.

The tries against Ormskirk were shared between Sam Evans (2), Eliza Waldron and Ruby Hughes, who added two conversions.

Former Bishop Heber High School students Tom and Ben Curry have been named in the England team for tomorrow’s U20 Six Nations Gram Slam St Patrick’s Day decider against Ireland at Donnybrook Stadium (6pm).

It will be the first time that the 18-year-old twin brothers, who recently signed new five-year contracts with Sale Sharks , have started together for England U20s, taking their place in the back-row alongside captain Zach Mercer.

Ben was part of the England side that beat Scotland 33-5 at Franklin’s Gardens last weekend to seal the U20 Six Nations crown.