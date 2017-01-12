Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester started the year as they mean to continue with a dominant 29-12 success at Preston Grasshoppers on Saturday.

After ending 2016 on the back of a five-match run without a victory, the Hare Lane outfit returned to winning ways against the National League North 2 basement boys.

Preston started well and exerted continuous pressure in the first 15 minutes.

However, they were unable to break down the well-organised defence in front of them and turn their pressure into points.

But it came against the run of play when Chester took the lead in the 16th minute through a Callum Bennett penalty.

Four minutes later another penalty led to a lineout on the home 22.

After Chester’s forwards mauled the ball infield, it was quickly moved back to the right where Colin Campbell drove over for a fine try which was converted by Bennett.

The Hoppers hit back with a converted try of their own.

But Chester immediately struck back after Preston conceded a penalty as they attempted to clear the restart.

After Shaun Strudwick burst into space, a fourth ruck saw the ball moved to the left to Kyle Joseph, who crossed for a unconverted try in the corner.

It did not take long for Chester to add to their lead in the second half, Sean Green touching down after the Hoppers failed to deal with a tight and fast moving maul, with Bennett adding the extras to make it 22-7.

And the win was sealed in the 70th minute when Craig Ross handed off one defender before beating two more for pace to score a thrilling try in the corner which the impressive Bennett kicked from wide out.

It was Preston, however, who had the final say, as they notched a unconverted try.

Chester, who are up to sixth, host Otley this Saturday (3pm).

Meanwhile, Chester 2nds suffered a heartbreaking 28-27 late home loss to Caldy 2nds.

The following day Chester’s Senior Colts won 20-14 at home to Caldy.

Chester Devas were also successful, winning 12-8 at home to Altrincham Kersal.

Maud Didnee and match-winner Charlie Griffin shared the tries for the Devas.

Christleton were 22-21 winners at home to Birchfield on Saturday.

Helsby won 10-5 at Oldershaw 2nds to keep up their title charge.