Chester RUFC bounced back from an opening day defeat to register their first win of the season with a 25-22 home success over recently relegated Macclesfield.

On a blustery afternoon at Hare Lane, Chester demonstrated their resilience, eventually overcoming both a potentially disastrous start and a forceful comeback to secure a maiden success in the 2017-18 National League 2 North.

Macclesfield hit the front early on with an unconverted try and for the home side, as was the case seven days previous at Tynedale, the signs were ominous.

But Jan van Deventer’s charges battled back and scored three tries over a 30-minute period to see the pendulum swing back their way.

Mike Craven’s offload found Sean Green in space and he side-stepped his man to restore parity with an unconverted try.

Green was involved again shortly after, running back a loose clearance before creating an opportunity out of nothing for Freeman Payne to collect and crash over the whitewash. Liam McGovern kicked the extras.

Minutes later McGovern added to his tally with a penalty, awarded for a high tackle. He kicked over confidently to make the score 15-5.

And the lead was to be extended before the break when some strong physical play eventually produced a break by Tom Foden who recycled the ball left to Ross White to exploit a gap in the defence and make the score 22-5.

Macclesfield reduced the arrears with an unconverted try just before half-time and built on that after the break.

After weathering some heavy pressure, Chester eventually folded on the hour mark when a loose clearance was run back and the visitors recycled the ball left and crossed for a converted try to make it 22-19.

Momentum was now with Macclesfield, and they pulled level with 12 minutes left, kicking a penalty following an overthrow at a defensive Chester lineout.

With the scores all tied at 22-22, Macclesfield looked in a strong position to go on and win the game.

But they gave up a soft penalty that allowed McGovern to kick what would prove to be the winning points.

This Saturday, Chester travel to Otley.