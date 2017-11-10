Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s away day woes in National League 2 North continued with a 35-14 loss at Leicester Lions.

The Hare Lane side have won all four of their home games this season but their form on their travels has been the polar opposite.

Jan van Deventer’s men have now lost five of their six matches on the road after their defeat at bogey ground Westleigh Park.

Playing with a strong, gusty wind at their backs, Leicester came out of the blocks quickly and found themselves 14-0 in front after 13 minutes.

First, their fly-half James Morgan managed a clean break before slipping a neat overhead pass inside for scrum-half Alex Smit to score.

Speedy left-wing Devon Constant then caught his own chip ahead to break 40 metres upfield before being caught by the Chester defence, and the ball was quickly recycled right for outside centre Alex Wilcockson to cross for the try.

While Chester were creating opportunities, they were unable to turn them into points, and Liam McGovern missed two penalty shots at goal, the wind carrying one to the right and the other to the left of the posts.

(Image: Paul Best)

Then on the half-hour the Lions extended their advantage when Joe Newton-Taylor crossed from short range for a third converted try.

A 21-0 deficit at half-time, Chester needed to start the second period well.

But the home side added to their tally when Nana Asiedu came into midfield and ran powerfully, shrugging off tacklers, leading to a bonus point try, which Jon Boden converted.

Approaching the hour mark an attacking Leicester line-out allowed Asiedu to make another strong incursion into midfield and create a try for second-row Alex Knight.

Boden’s conversion made the score an uncatchable 35-0.

But Chester showed character when Harry Craven found space and crossed for a well-taken try, converted by McGovern.

And, almost on the final whistle, Chester again drove a line-out just outside the home 22.

(Image: Angus Matheson)

Then a series of strong carries by the forwards took the ball to the tryline for Guy Ford to score.

McGovern’s conversion made the final scoreline 35-14, a fairer reflection of the previous 80 minutes.

Chester, who are 10th, host Sedgley Park this Saturday (3pm).

Sam Farrar scored a try and Pat Coy kicked a penalty as Chester 2nds lost 13-8 at home to Caldy 2nds.

Chester 3rds were 33-19 winners at home to Holmes Chapel. The tries were shared between Matthew Bate (2), Dan Jones, Joe Pollard and Tom Paddock, who kicked four of them.

Three tries and three conversions for Ruby Hughes, and two tries for new signing Kim Youdan, earned Chester Devas a 31-10 success at home to Carlisle Ladies.

Chester Senior Colts won 17-5 at Southport Senior Colts with tries from Morgan Whale, Wilf Smith and George Campbell, one of which was converted by Morgan Johnson.