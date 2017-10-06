Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester suffered a third straight away defeat in National League 2 North on Saturday when they were beaten 36-12 by table-topping Stourbridge.

The Hare Lane outfit ran out 31-0 winners the last time the teams met in March.

But Stourbridge have greatly improved since then and they fully deserved a victory that maintained their 100% winning start to the season.

It was a victory that owed much to a superb first-half performance.

Stourbridge opened the scoring in the third minute when rapid movement of the ball led to Dan Rundle touching down out wide.

Five minutes later they went over again as Ben Tibbetts finished off a catch-and-drive move from a penalty line-out.

Afeafe Haisila added the extras and then slotted over a penalty to put Stourbridge 15-0 in front.

Chester gave themselves hope when a line-out ball was quickly recycled for Matt Crow to score in the corner.

But their hopes of reducing the deficit further were dashed when Chad Thorne crashed over for a try that Haisila converted.

And, after losing possession straight from the kick off, worse was to follow on the stroke of half-time.

Haisila collected a kick that failed to make touch before powering over from the 22m line.

Chris Scott kicked the conversion to give Stourbridge at 29-5 lead at the break.

Chester, to their credit, emerged stronger after the restart.

But it was not until the 73rd minute that they managed to trouble the scoreboard.

Shaun Strudwick was released through rampaging a run from James Robins for a try that Liam McGovern converted.

But it was bigger and stronger Stourbridge who had the final say with Charlie Jeavons-Fellows crossing the whitewash and Scott doing the rest with the best.

Chester head coach Jan van Deventer had no complaints with the final outcome.

But he will be looking for a response from his 10th-placed side this Saturday when they play host to second-from-bottom Wharfedale (3pm kick-off).

Christleton return to action at home to Newton-le-Willows.

Helsby entertain Congleton 2nds on the back of a 32-14 victory at Didsbury Toc H 3rds.