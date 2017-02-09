Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester ’s excellent start to the year continued as they returned to winning ways with a 22-10 victory at South Leicester on Saturday.

The Hare Lane boys headed to the Midlands looking to do the double over their top-six rivals after triumphing 43-32 when the teams clashed in October.

But it was South Leicester who went in front in the fifth minute when they kicked a penalty having missed one moments earlier.

Chester had to bide their time before hitting back in the 18th minute through a magnificent try from hooker Liam Gill that was converted by No 10 Callum Bennett.

But their lead lasted just 10 minutes after South Leicester were awarded a penalty try that they duly converted to go 10-7 ahead.

The hosts, however, suffered a blow when their number 18, William Wood, was sinbinned for foul play.

Up against 14 men for the reminder of the first half and for eight minutes at the start of the second, Chester sensed an opportunity.

And, with fire in their bellies, they got straight down to business after the restart, flanker Kyle Joseph touching down for a try that was converted by Bennett.

Bennett stretched Chester’s advantage to seven points one minute later with a penalty.

And it was left up to captain Guy Ford to complete the scoring before Alick Croft was sent to the bin for a technical infraction.

But South Leicester were unable to make the most of their numerical superiority and Chester held out to record a fourth victory from five National League North Two matches since the turn of 2017.

This Saturday, sixth-placed Chester entertain 10th-placed Luctonians (3pm kick-off).

Chester 2nds, meanwhile, drew 5-5 at home to Sale 2nds on Saturday.

Sale opened the scoring within the first 10 minutes with an unconverted try after good approach work by their forwards.

Chester missed the chance to reduce the deficit with a penalty but, with the returning Luke Ryder and Jon Devereux causing problems, they equalised with five minutes left on the clock when Liam Eldridge touched down out wide.

But Chester were unable to record the win their dominance of possession deserved as the conversion attempt went begging.