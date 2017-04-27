Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester will go into their final game of the campaign at home to Scunthorpe this Saturday (3pm) on the back of a harsh 33-29 loss at top-five rivals Sedgley Park.

The Tigers have been something of a bogey team since Chester won promotion to National League 2 North four years ago.

But the Hare Lane outfit had the perfect chance to banish the hoodoo last Saturday after taking a 17-0 lead in the first half.

That Chester found themselves so far in front at that stage was testament to a performance that was made all the more impressive by the fact that a number of key first-team players were ruled out.

The absences ensured that young guns Harry Craven and Alex Burrage were given the opportunity to start.

And it was Craven who set the tone early on as he gathered loose ball and put the Sedgley defence on the back foot.

Callum Bennett opened the scoring with a fifth-minute penalty and five minutes later the same player beat several tackles to scramble over the line from 10m out.

(Photo: Paul Best)

Bennett also added the extras and he repeated the trick in the 15th minute after 17-year-old Craven, showing maturity beyond his years, sensed an opportunity from a static maul.

At that point the Tigers looked in disarray.

But they are not fourth in the table without a reason and, making the most of their big and powerful pack, they hit back with two tries, one of which one was converted.

Chester responded in turn, however, with Harrison Vare scoring impressively in the corner to increase their advantage to 22-12 at the half-time break.

What happened next was crucial, though, with Sedgley notching converted tries in the 41st and 45th minutes.

And it got worse for Chester in the 53rd minute as the Tigers, like in the first half, powered over following a catch-and-drive off a lineout.

Jan van Deventer’s side were now 33-22 down and staring defeat in the face.

(Photo: Paul Best)

But they gave themselves hope in the 73rd minute when a scrum in front of the Sedgley posts enabled Sean Green to pass the ball out wide to Vare, who again showed superb finishing skills to touch down in the corner.

In windy conditions, young replacement Josh Morris’ conversion was sublime, seeing his kick from the touchline drift between the posts at the very last second.

It secured the bonus point. It did not, however, lead to a thrilling late fightback, with the Tigers defending resolutely to see the game out.

The defeat left Chester sixth in the table going into this Saturday’s encounter with a second-from-bottom Scunthorpe side who must win to stand any chance of staying up.

Chester 2nds went down 55-15 at Caldy 2nds last Saturday and end the campaign in fourth.

Chester 3rds also lost, 70-12 at Didsbury Toc H, and finish the season in eighth and clear of relegation.

Christleton suffered a 93-5 defeat at Ellesmere Port.