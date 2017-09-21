Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The stuttering start to the season continued for Chester RUFC as they slipped to a 31-16 defeat at Otley in National League 2 North.

Having lost their opener to Tynedale, Chester bounced back with a home win against Macclesfield, but they were unable to build on that success in West Yorkshire against a tough Otley side.

Chester started the contest brightly and were on the board with an unconverted Matt Crow try and a Liam McGovern penalty to put them 8-0 up inside 15 minutes.

But Otley then took charge and a converted try and penalty kick of their own had them 10-8 in front minutes later.

Chester’s display had become error-strewn and Otley registered another converted try.

McGovern clawed back three points with another penalty but Otley were 24-11 up at the break after hitting back with another try expertly converted.

Little changed after the restart and Otley made it 31-11 on 50 minutes when their pack drove a five-metre lineout across the whitewash, kicking the extras.

Chester could have completely folded but showed some resilience to ensure Otley didn’t run away with it and they added an air of respectability to the scoreline when Guy Ford barged his way over for an unconverted try for the final score of the game.

Head coach Jan van Deveneter’s Chester side are back in action this Saturday when they play host to Luctonians (3pm).

Christleton entertain Liverpool University on the back of a 57-0 success at home to Wallasey.