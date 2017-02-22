Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rob Little spearheaded West Cheshire Athletic Club ’s charge at the Village Bakery Wrexham Half Marathon.

Little rounded the 13.1-mile course in a time of one hour, 18 minutes and four seconds to secure 44th position overall and 10th spot in his over-40 age group.

He finished in the field of 1,300 runners ahead of clubmates Chris Palmer (175th in 1:27:03), Andrew Carter (178th in 1:27:15) and over-60 age group category winner Joe Foy (1:28:32).

Other West Cheshire AC finishers included Luke Ellis (196th in 1:28:34), Mark Davies (223rd in 1:29:37), 11th lady overall Keely Smith (1:31:26), fifth over-60 finisher Rob Freeman (1:33:22) and Neil Carter (17th over-55 man in 1:41:25).

Clare Mallon posted 1:48:58 to secure 24th over-40 lady spot, ahead of Peter Smith (32nd over-55 man in 1:50:31), Brian Beattie (second over-70 man in 1:56:48) and Jo Bridge (103rd lady in 2:11:22).

West Cheshire duo Emily Ball and Sophie Percival warmed up for the outdoor season with appearances at the British Universities and Colleges Indoor Championships at Sheffield’s English Institute of Sport Arena.

Ball, representing Sheffield University, powered her way to a new shot put personal best of 13.08m for second spot in the under-23 women’s age group and fourth position overall in the women’s competition after winning her qualifying pool with 12.53m.

Percival, representing Chester University, was fourth in her U23 age group and 10th overall with 11.16m in the final after posting a new personal best of 11.99m for second spot in her qualifying pool.

Tom Booth completed the Shotover Moonlight Mountain Marathon in New Zealand with a sub-six hour performance.

The West Cheshire AC endurance runner negotiated the challenging course, which comprised 2,500m of ascent, with a time of five hours and 36 minutes to secure eighth position.

Jac Goodall clocked a new personal best time of 17:46 to win the Chester 5k ParkRun, exactly one minute ahead of third-placed clubmate Andrew Clague.

Other West Cheshire AC finishers included William Wright who posted a new personal best of 19:29 for fifth spot, Sammy Hollins (11th in 20:06), Adam Carlile (12th in 20:15), Isaac Tait (27th in 21:55), David Tait (28th in 21:56), Georgina Duffey (seventh lady in 24:44), Bob Benson (65th in 24:48), Sarah Hughes (99th in 26:53), Ingrid Tait (33:17) and Anne-Marie Tait (33:25).

Ethan Greenland clocked 18:00 for second spot at the Delamere 5k ParkRun, ahead of other West Cheshire AC finisher Rory Willson (10th in a new personal best of 19:23).

Rob Freeman finished seventh in 20:54 at the Ellesmere Port 5k Park Run, ahead of John Pughe (18th in 23:58), Harvey Tegg (19th in 24:24), Rosemary Rogers (fourth lady in 25:44) and Angela Tegg ( sixth lady in 25:57).

Three West Cheshire AC members are preparing to represent Cheshire at next month’s CAU Inter-Counties Cross Country Championships.

Lucia Pyne and sisters Katie and Issy Clarke have been selected for the annual fixture, which will be held at Prestwold Hall, Loughborough, on Saturday, March 11.

Eighteen West Cheshire AC youngsters have been selected to represent Cheshire at next month’s North West Sportshall Athletics competitions at Sportcity, Manchester.

The U11s Fun In Sportshall Athletics competition takes place on Sunday, March 12, and the U13 and U15 regional event will be held on Saturday, March 18.