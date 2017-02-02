Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ricky Walden claims he pulled off a miracle after battling against back problems and a 4-3 deficit to reach the last 16 of the F66.com German Masters.

The world number 17 had been a doubt before even making the trip to Berlin - and matters got worse on the table before he eventually prevailed 5-4 over John Astley.

That came after the Chester potter had raced into a 3-0 lead – despite not playing his best snooker in breaks of 68 and 62 – before being pegged back.

But in his first Tempodrom appearance since 2013, Walden did just about enough to scrape over the line, although he knows he must do better if he is to get past defending champion Martin Gould on Thursday evening.

“I’ve not picked up a cue since the Scottish Open in December, and even then I’m using a completely new cue, so I haven’t had the preparation needed,” said the 34-year-old, who was brought up in Bagillt in Flintshire.

“I always feel that if I get myself in I can go all the way in a tournament, but I know that’s not something I’ll be able to do unless I have a big improvement.

“I’ve had a miracle just to win a game whereas Martin is defending champion, so I’ll be the underdog despite the rankings and hopefully that can work out for me.”

With less than 24 hours between his two matches, Walden will have limited opportunity to put right both the mental and physical demons affecting his mindset.

But that was something that looked a million miles away at the start of his first match in Berlin, though visits of 82 and 59 showed Astley was not giving up without a fight.

And so it proved, scrapping his way into the lead for the first time at 4-3 before Walden arrested the four-frame losing streak with another 60+ break.

Finally, experience told against the German Masters debutant, although a far from convincing display traipsed into the early hours of Thursday morning.

“It was a tough day, it’s been a struggle with my back and I didn’t feel in control even when I was 3-0 up,” Walden added.

“I had to stick in just to get over the line, John played better than me and I was trying to get on a run to forget about the pain I was in.

“I couldn’t get much momentum, I was aching quite a lot and was fortunate to get some of the chances that were gifted to me.”