Not long to go, Chester FC fans.

Not long until we know if Jon McCarthy gets his transfer deadline day wish....

Sam Hughes has been tracked closely by Premier League and Championship clubs, including the likes of Swansea City and Aston Villa, throughout January, while the fantastic form of James Alabi has not gone unnoticed.

But, according to our Blues reporter Dave Powell, it was all quiet on the Deva front as of earlier this afternoon...

Here’s hoping it stays that way.

But it’s worth keeping your eye on Dave’s Twitter timeline (@_DavePowell) tonight, just in case.

TAYLOR CROSSES DIVIDE

One player on the move is former Chester striker Matty Taylor – and what a move he has made.

The 26-year-old, who scored six goals in seven games for the Blues during a highly successful loan spell in the 2013-14 season, has left Bristol Rovers to join their bitter rivals Bristol City.

In doing so Taylor becomes the first player in 30 years to swap Rovers for City.

Good luck with going out in Bristol anytime soon, Matty.

ROONEY CLAUSE

One player who knows a thing or two about crossing the divide is John Rooney, having left Chester for Wrexham in the summer.

But Rooney’s future at the Dragons, despite being their leading marksman, is up for debate after he was left out of the starting line-up for their last-gasp victory over Boreham Wood on Saturday.

After stepping off the bench to score Wrexham’s 93rd-minute penalty winner, the 26-year-old revealed he had been dropped as he is one start away from activating a clause in his contract that will trigger an extension to his current one-year deal.

Rooney said: “I am about to activate a clause in my contract and the manager has decided to leave me out. Obviously he doesn’t want me to reach my contract, that’s his job, that is what he has got to do and it is what it is.

“I think I have been playing well lately. I have scored goals in the last few games, and obviously that is the manager’s decision. I have got one game to reach a clause in my contract and I’ve spoken to the manager and he told me I would be on the bench.

“Of course I want to play every game, I think he knows that. It is not down to me, it is something that was in my contract when I signed at the club, and I have reached that point so it is down to me and the gaffer sorting something out next week, hopefully we can get it sorted.”

Dragons boss Dean Keates has since revealed ever y single player in his squad have contract clauses that will bring about new deals if they start a certain amount of matches this season – a situation he inherited from his predecessor Gary Mills.

AND FINALLY

Wondered why Blues boss Jon McCarthy brought Liam Roberts back between the posts against Dover Athletic on Saturday?

