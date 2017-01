Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bar the three points remaining at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium, it was a derby that ticked all the boxes.

Goals, cards, villains, heroes, magnificent support off the pitch, no quarter given on it, and an almighty bust-up to round it all off.

And you can relive it all here with 20 of the best pictures from Saturday's 1-1 draw between Chester FC and Wrexham.