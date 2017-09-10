Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Economides is focused on getting his boxing career back on track after admitting he was close to calling it quits after his most recent fight.

The 30-year-old from Connah’s Quay was left stunned back in May when he lost to Ashley Lane on a points decision in a fight he believed he had clearly won.

Lane’s victory has now set him up for a shot at the Commonwealth title - something which Economides has long coveted.

That means the Chester-based fighter will have to walk a longer road to his dream, starting with a Central Area title fight with Artif Ali at Barnsley Metrodome on October 6.

“That last fight against Ashley Lane, I was convinced I had won it,” said Economides, who lives in Vicars Cross and trains at Chester Boxers in Hoole.

“I knew I had the measure of him and was even holding myself back to get the rounds in. When the fight finished the referee pointed straight to my corner and I thought it was a formality, really.

“When I heard the scores (58-57) I was thinking, ‘wow, that’s closer than I thought’. I still thought I’d won it but when I heard his name called I was in disbelief.

“I was thinking ‘I’m quitting, what’s the point in me even bothering anymore with the sport?’ But my brother told me I couldn’t go out like that and I got my head round it and now I’m ready to go again.”

In Ali, Economides, managed by boxing promoter Dave Coldwell, faces a tough opponent who has a winning 11-1 record.

But with the pressure of being the home fighter off his shoulders, 'the Spartan' is keen to put the disappointment of May behind him.

“I’ve got over it and I’m ready to get back in the ring,” said Economides.

“It was gutting to see Ashley Lane get the Commonwealth shot that I have wanted but it just means that I will have to work even harder to get back to that place again.

“Ali will be a tough fight but I’ve been training hard and am feeling good.

“The dream is still there but it will just take me a little longer to realise it.”