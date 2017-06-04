Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jac Goodall made a big splash to help his club secure a top-three finish at Crewe.

The West Cheshire AC distance runner clocked a new under-17 men’s 1,500m steeplechase club record of five minutes 00.4 seconds and celebrated success in his race after heading the field from gun to tape at the second round of the U17 and U20 Youth Development Track and Field League.

He was backed up in the steeplechase by Katie Clarke, who delivered a new U20 women’s 3,000m personal best time of 10:23.0 as well as winning the 1,500m in 5:38.0, while sister, Issy, posted 4:56.0 for victory in the U17 women’s 1,500m and second spot in the 1,500m steeplechase in 4:56.0.

Maisie Tipping, Ewan Bradley, Daniel Berg, James McMahon, Ethan Milligan, Josh Ford, Alex Kearns and Christy Mageean were other West Cheshire members to celebrate victories at Crewe.

Tipping posted 48.6 seconds for victory in the U17 women’s 300m hurdles, while Bradley cleared a winning height of 1-65m in the U17 men’s high jump, and Berg powered his way to 49.77m for success in the U17 men’s hammer.

McMahon reached out to a winning mark of 6.13m in the U20 men’s long jump, while Milligan cleared 1-90m for success in the U20 men’s high jump.

Ford (11.8 seconds) and Kearns (23.7) won the B U20 men’s 100m and 200m respectively, and Mageean hit 15.79m for success in the U20 men’s B discus.

West Cheshire’s other valuable points were secured by Zac Barnsley, Ethan Greenland, Daniel Pagan, Sam Paton, Jake Gibson, Jacob Simmonds, Sion Roberts, Rory Willson, Paul Morrison, Will Rattray, Georgia Barlow, Harriet Alexander, Lily Moorhouse, Beth McMahon and Lauren Dimbylow.

MATCH RESULT: 1 Wirral 671 points, 2 Wigan 619, 3 West Cheshire 495, 4 Crewe and Nantwich 451, 5 Bolton 377.5, 6 Border 254, 7 Team North Cumbria 451.

Rob Little, of West Cheshire AC, clocked 79 minutes 54 seconds for 13th position at the Great Manchester Half Marathon ahead of Trevor Holmes who posted a new personal best of 91:47 for 164th place.

Keely Smith represented West Cheshire AC at the Rock N Roll Liverpool Marathon and posted 3:15:00 to secure ninth spot in the women’s standings, and Isabel Robertson posted 58:11 on Monday in the Vitality London 10,000 Race.

Rosemary Rogers won the over-65 age group prize with a time of 25 minutes 20 seconds at the first round of the North Cheshire Grand Prix Series, the Dunham Massey 5k.

Dave Alexander and Ellie Robinson combined for fourth place in a time of 36:50 at the Jubilee Relay.