Paul Butler returns to action tonight - after revealing an all-British battle for a world title is ‘close’.

The 28-year-old from Great Sutton fights on the under card of Terry Flanagan’s WBO world lightweight title defence against Petr Petrov at the Manchester Arena this evening.

And Butler is determined to rack up the 24th win of his career, by beating Argentina's Carlos Ruben Dario Ruiz, before taking on WBA world bantamweight champion Jamie McDonnell.

“What I’m hearing [is that] it’s close”, the Vauxhall Motors ABC product told Bunces Boxing Hour on BoxNation.

“Apparently contracts have been sent out, so hopefully they can get signed and sent back to us and then I’ll 100% be signing it.”

Butler will be fighting for the third time under top trainer Joe Gallagher tonight.

But the former IBF world bantamweight champion admits a potential showdown with McDonnell is very much in his mind.

Chester-born Butler, who will be joined on the Manchester bill by fellow Ellesmere Port fighter Mason Cartwright, said: “I’ve been down to watch him [McDonnell] spar with lads we’ve had in the past but I’ve never stepped in the ring with him myself.

“It makes you train a little bit harder when you can see something at the end of the line.”