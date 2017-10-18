Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester para-taekwondo ace Amy Truesdale is aiming to add yet more silverware to her collection tomorrow when she competes at the World Para-Taekwondo Championship in London.

Truesdale, from Hoole, will be in action in front of a home crowd at the Copper Box Arena searching for more ranking points to seal her place at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

And she goes into the competition on the back of a strong 2017 which has seen her win gold at the Asian Para-Taekwondo Championships in Korea and also the British Nationals earlier in the summer.

“It’s been a really good year for me so far and I’ve managed to pick up some titles along the way,” said Truesdale, who splits her time between teaching at the Wirral & Chester Taekwondo Academy and training as part of the British para-taekwondo team at Manchester Academy.

“This is the biggest competition of the year so far for me and one that has a bit riding on it as I want to try and score some more points to make sure I make it to Tokyo in 2020.

“It will be a tough challenge but it’s great to have a competition on home soil as usually I am travelling a lot to competition across the world.

“My family and friends will be coming down to support me and it will be great to have the backing of the home fans, so hopefully I can perform and do well.”

Truesdale has been one of the shining lights of British para-taekwondo in recent years and her performances have seen her become a multiple world champion.

She has been a strong voice in calling for para-taekwondo’s inclusion in the Paralympics – something which was finally confirmed last year.

And with Tokyo 2020 and the biggest stage of her career still yet to come, Truesdale remains as hungry to succeed as ever.

“It’s great that para-taekwondo will be at Tokyo and it’s something that I want to make sure I am a part of,” said Truesdale, who took up the sport at the age of seven.

“For quite a while it was pretty much just me competing on the international stage for Great Britain but now we have a really strong team and it is an exciting time for the sport.

“I’ve got to concentrate on doing well this week first.”

Anyone who wishes to follow in Truesdale’s footsteps can contact the Wirral & Chester Taekwondo Academy on 0151 378 5256 or email info@wirraltkd.co.uk to book their first free lesson.