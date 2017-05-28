Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ethan Greenland and Ellie Robinson both smashed club records at the Christleton 5k Road Race.

The West Cheshire Athletic Club pair produced impressive performances at the annual event.

Teenager Greenland broke Peter Benyon’s 1998 under-20 men’s record in 15 minutes 59 seconds for fifth place in his age category.

And Robinson clocked a new over-40 and O45 women’s record of 20:15 for second place in her age group, beating the previous record held by Louise Diggle since 1999.

The duo were joined at the fixture by club colleagues Rob Little (16:53), Andy Carter (17:09), Mark Davies (17:14), Dave Alexander (17:34), Andrew Clague (17:59), Ian Gloyne-Phillips (18:11), Neil Hershaw (18:24), Luke Ellis (18:43), Richard Hayes (18:42), Lisa Davies (21:52), Pam Ackroyd (23:10) and Angela Tegg (23:45).

Rosemary Rogers, Joe Foy, and Brian Beattie secured podium places at the Essar Chester Half Marathon.

The West Cheshire AC trio claimed top-three positions at the popular event, which attracted more than 6,000 entrants.

Rogers won her O65 age group after clocking one hour 51 minutes 31 seconds, while Foy finished third in his O60 age group with 1:32:50, and Beattie clocked 1:57:33 for third position in his O70 age group.

Andrew Clague was West Cheshire AC’s first finisher, posting 1:22:44, ahead of Andy Carter (1:24:03), Graham Wells (1:26:28), Ben McKean (1:33:24), Rob Freeman (1:34:06), Stephen Cunningham (1:34:07), David Irving (1:36:13), Rob Boggild (1:36:28), Steve Hillier (1:38:30), Iain Bullock (1:43:57), Ian Ackroyd (1:45:15), Keely Smith (1:47:35), Rosemary Rogers (1:51:31), Clare Mallon (1:53:12), Anne-Marie Tait (1:52:16), Mark Povey (1:52:49), Thomas Castle (1:56:46), Wullie McGarrell (1:59:45) and Dave Bish, who was fourth in his O70 age category with 2:01:01.

Lara Battersby and Fatoumatta Bojang celebrated a double success story for West Cheshire AC at their latest Youth Development Track and Field League match at the South Leeds Stadium.

Battersby won the U13 girls 800m A race in a time of two minutes 33 seconds, before Bojang bagged maximum points in the B race with a time of 2:39.4.

Isla Shillington teamed up with Ava Byrne for a double victory in the U13 girls high jump, clearing 1-37m and 1-30m respectively, and Lauren Jones equalled her U15 girls pole vault best of 1-90m.

Evie Tipping powered her way to success in the U15 girls hammer (43.81m) and discus (24.50m), and was supported in her age group by Emma Ashcroft, Ella Dimbylow, Anna Crayston, Tamsin O’Keefe, Abigail Cartwright, Lucia Pyne and Sophie Cribb.

Jodi Bemand posted 12.06 seconds for second spot in the U13 girls 70m hurdles and was backed up in her age group by Stephanie Jones, Imogen Pughe, and Carys Roberts.

Elliott Bujac, Casper Armstrong, Harley Shakespeare-Wetton, Leo Green, Jamie Richardson, Charlie McMullan, Regan Stubbs and Jake Lee combined for the U13 boys.

And Michael Maxwell, Charlie Potts, Michael Ozomelam, Nathan Partington, Adam Howe, Isaac Tait, Harvey Tegg, Matthew Douglass, William Wright, Liam Farrell, Ivor Smith and Alfie Baker delivered points for the U15 boys.