Ethan Greenland and Katie Clarke spearheaded West Cheshire AC’s charge at the latest round of the Borders Road Running League.

Greenland, who was the first under-20 man to complete the 5.15-mile course at Manley Mere, posted 14th spot overall in a time of 29 minutes seven seconds, while Clarke was the first U20 lady to finish, clocking 32:27 for fifth spot in the women’s race.

Greenland was supported by Rob Little (26th in 29:41), Graham Wells (45th in 30:58), Richard Hayes (55th in 31:26), David Dentith (59th in 31:33), Andrew Clague (64th in 31:42), John Parlevliet (66th in 31:48), Andy Carter (71st in 32:14), Chris Palmer (77th in 32:49) and final team counter Trevor Holmes (85th in 33:21).

Issy Clarke backed-up her older sister, Katie, by finishing sixth lady in 33:34, ahead of Anest Muller (10th in 34:19) and final team counter Keely Smith (19th in 36:23).

(Photo: Phil Tugwell)

Other West Cheshire AC finishers included Mark Davies (88th in 33:27), Greg Jones (91st in 33:43), Bob Freeman (103rd and third over-60 man in 34:33), Bob Benson (117th in 35:24), Rory Willson (119th in 35:30), Patrick Tait (127th in 35:51), Julian Tegg (151st in 37:58), Ellie Robinson (33rd lady in 38:11), Ian Ackroyd (156th in 38:14), Pam Ackroyd (third O50 lady in 39:08), Lisa Davies (46th lady in 40:01), Harri Britton (177th in 40:11), Clare Mallon (55th lady in 40:53), Peter Smith (185th in 41:06), Darren Shillington (186th in 41:21), Anne-Marie Tait (58th lady in 41:34) and Angela Tegg (69th lady in 42:48).

George Hyde helped England defeat Wales in Cardiff at the Welsh U20 Indoor International.

The talented West Cheshire AC U18 junior shot-putter hit 15.69m to finish second behind U20 team-mate Dan Cartwright to secure England a 243-160 overall points team victory.

Carys Roberts, Charlie Beyeler and Eleanor Williams celebrated a clean sweep of victories at Ellesmere Port Sports Village.

The trio grabbed success in their respective age groups at all four rounds of the Essar West Cheshire Athletic Club Schools Cross Country Race Series, which attracted a total of 46 primary and secondary schools.

Roberts, from Tarporley Primary, claimed the overall year six girls title after finishing ahead of Jessica Hennessey (Newton) and Georgina Duffey (Childer Thornton).

Beyeler (Chester King’s) secured the overall year four boys title after winning the final round ahead of Willaston’s Benjamin Williams and Mill View’s Joseph Ireland.

And Eleanor Williams (Chester King’s) won the overall year four girls award after finishing clear of Ella Hims (Childer Thornton) and Issy Read (Upton Heath) at the final round.

Upton High’s Matthew Holtom claimed the year eight boys title after finishing second at the final round behind Bishop Bluecoat’s Edward Woodhead, while Simon Davies (Upton) finished third, and Abigail Cartwright (Wirral Girls) won the year eight girls title.

Sam Hollins (Upton High) secured success in the year seven boys event after finishing clear of Upton’s Sam Tilston and Christleton’s Sam Oliver at the final round.

Imogen Pughe (Wirral Grammar) claimed victory in the year seven girls race ahead of Christleton duo Sophie Grainger and Stephanie Jones, who finished second and third at the final round.

Ewan Millington (Bryn Coch) won the overall year six boys title after finishing third at the final round behind Elliott Bujac (Willaston) and Fergus Garland (Childer Thornton), who were first and second respectively in round four.

Isla Entwistle (Delamere Academy) won the year three girls title after winning the final round ahead of second-placed Grace Henderson (Mill View) and Eccleston’s Millie Cooper in third spot.

Kelsall’s Ieuan Morris won the final year three boys race ahead of Saughall All Saints’ Ben Hackett and third-placed Maxwell Carter (Upton Heath), who is the overall race series winner.

Upton Heath’s Jessica Lark won the year five girls title after winning the final round inches ahead of runner-up Sara Pearson (Frodsham Manor House) and third-placed Isabella Rimmer (Overleigh St Mary’s).

Ben Grantham (Bishop Wilson) and Reece Munro (Eccleston) finished first and second at the final round and ended the five-race series as joint winners, while Leo Ferdenzi (Acresfield) was third at the final round.

West Cheshire AC pair Adam Carlile and Jac Goodall combined to win the Oulton Park Duathlon Relay title with a time of one hour, 12 minutes 29 seconds.

Laura Turley of West Cheshire AC produced a new 60m personal best time of 7.99 seconds at the Sale Harriers Indoor Open Meeting at Manchester.

Richard Farley clocked a season’s best senior men’s 600m time of one minute 27.30 seconds, and U20 junior Joseph Morrison won his 600m heat in 1:30:83.

Ewan Bradley posted 9.47 seconds in the U17 mens 60m hurdles, cleared 3.10m in the pole vault, and long jumped a seasons best of 4.58m, while Alan Littler cleared a senior men’s high jump seasons best of 1.70m, and Danielle Erskine produced a season’s best of 4.82m in the senior women’s long jump.