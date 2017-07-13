Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

George Hyde and Emma Howe are celebrating national title victories.

The West Cheshire Athletic Club duo powered their way to success at the English Schools Track and Field Championships held at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium.

Hyde, who will represent England at this weekend’s Schools International match in Dublin, hit 16.07m to grab glory in the intermediate boys shot put event, more than one metre clear of his nearest rival.

And Howe, who is preparing to represent England in the Bahamas at the Youth Commonwealth Games later this month, secured the intermediate girls javelin title with a throw of 48.77m, more than three metres ahead of her nearest challenger.

The pair were joined in the Cheshire Schools team by West Cheshire team-mates Evie Tipping and Ethan Milligan.

Tipping pocketed a bronze medal after hitting 40.20m in the junior girls hammer competition and was a member of the winning Cheshire junior girls team, while Milligan cleared 1.81m in the intermediate boys high jump event.

Former West Cheshire AC members Emily Misantoni and Abigail Pawlett bagged silver medals with 2:13.90 in the junior girls 800m and 11.26 seconds in the 75m hurdles respectively.

West Cheshire AC, meanwhile, are eyeing a solid finish to their campaign in Division One of the Northern Track and Field League.

The Ellesmere Port Sports Village-based club suffered a disappointing sixth-placed performance at the penultimate round held at Wigan, which means they are now four points clear of the relegation places with one round remaining.

Dave McKay, James McMahon, Sophie Percival and Emily Ball all celebrated victories at the Robin Park Arena.

McKay launched the javelin to a winning mark of 52.90m while McMahon secured success in the long jump with a leap of 5.96m.

Percival and Ball combined to produce maximum point returns from the javelin with marks of 39.04m and 27.75m respectively.

They were backed up by Alice McMahon who posted 12.2 and 24.9 seconds in the 100m and 200m respectively, alongside Laura Mount (13.8) and Chloe Mount (28.6).

Lily Moorhouse and Su Baird competed in the 400m, while Issy Clarke, Ellie Robinson, Lisa Davies, Danielle Erskine, Stephanie Owens and Debra Erskine provided back-up.

Zac Barnsley, Josh Ford, Jacob Simmonds, Alan Littler, Richard Farley, Joseph Morrison, Ethan Greenland, Mark Davies, Andy Carter, Alex Kearns, Sam Rimmer, Richard Stocker and Ewan Bradley were West Cheshire AC’s other point scorers.

Tony Kennedy (36:06), Mark Povey (39:06) and Brian Beattie (42:34) represented West Cheshire AC at the latest round of the Deestriders Off Road Grand Prix Series at Shotton.