Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

George Hyde has added another title success to his flawless campaign.

The talented West Cheshire Athletic Club member represented England in Dublin at the Schools International Meeting and hit a winning throw of 16.14m in the shot put.

Hyde, who had claimed victory the week before at the English Schools Track and Field Championships, has enjoyed a series of impressive displays from the shot put circle this year.

As well as representing West Cheshire AC in the Youth Development League, he captured the Northern Indoor title in January, the England Indoor title in February, won the Welsh Athletics International title for England in March, and claimed both the Cheshire club and schools titles in May as well as a Throws Fest victory at Bedford.

Hyde then won the England Championships title at Bedford last month and he is currently ranked number one in the UK under-17 men’s shot put ranking list.

Ethan Milligan, meanwhile, represented England North at the Welsh U20 International Meeting held in Cardiff and cleared 1.84m for fourth position in the high jump.

Lara Battersby, Imogen Pughe, Stephanie Jones and Fatoumatta Bojang combined to help West Cheshire AC retain their place in the North Premier Division One of the U13 and U15 Youth Development Track and Field League.

The quartet broke the club record for the U13 girls 4x100m relay after clocking 54.6 seconds in the final round held at Preston.

The squad beat a record that had stood since 2010 when the quartet of Georgia Barlow, Charlotte Williamson, Amy and Olivia Williams posted 54.8 seconds.

Earlier in the day at Preston Isla Shillington cleared a winning height of 1.37m in the U13 girls high jump and was backed up by B winner Fatoumatta Bojang who cleared 1.35m.

Battersby won the U13 girls B 75m hurdles with a time of 11.9 seconds, and other important U13 girls point scorers included Ruby Wisbey, Jodi Bemand, Carys Roberts, Sophie Grainger and Martha Willetts.

Evie Tipping celebrated a double success story in the U15 girls discus (23.40m) and hammer (47.57m), and was backed up in her age group by team-mates Anna Crayston, Ceris Gaffney, Lucia Pyne, Emma Ashcroft, Sophie Cribb, Tamsin O’Keefe, Abigail Cartwright, Molly Jones and Lauren Jones.

Sammy Hollins produced a memorable sprint finish to clinch victory in the U13 boys 800m with a time of 2:25.3, and Uzezi Onomerike won the B 200m (28.0), alongside team-mates Ben Mustafa, Fergus Garland, Harley Shakespeare-Wetton, Charlie McMullan, Henry Robinson, Regan Stubbs and Daniels Jerjomins.

Michael Ozoemelam, Nathan Partington, Matthew Webb, Ben Rutherford, Harvey Tegg, Dylan Bugg, Matthew Douglass, Michael Maxwell, Jack England, Ivor Smith and Ben Grinter combined for the U15 boys squad.

Rosemary Rogers, meanwhile, won the over-65 women’s prize after completing the Tour of Merseyside.

The West Cheshire AC distance runner completed six races totalling 52 miles in seven days and posted a time of 7:28:33 to finish 21st lady overall.

Day one saw Rogers complete the Southport Half Marathon before rounding the Thurstaston Multi-Terrain Race, The Sustrans Cycle Trail, The Raging Bull Five, Knowsley Cross Country and Wirral Coastal Run.

Dan Mitchell represented West Cheshire AC at The Druid Fell Race and finished fourth with a time of 36 minutes 50 seconds, ahead of Angela Tegg who clocked 53:12.

Ellie Robinson, Dave Alexander and Andy Carter represented West Cheshire AC at the Dearnford Lake Relay and finished seventh mixed team and 19th overall.