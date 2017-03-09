Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

“We’ve had as many winners by the end of February as we’d had by late April in 2016, so we are a couple of months in front and I want to keep ahead of schedule,” said trainer Tom Dascombe as he watched the first lot warm up in the purpose-built ring at Manor House Stables, near Malpas.

The yard ran 105 different horses during 2016 and there are currently 129 horses housed at the yard.

“There are a couple of early three-year-olds and a few forward two-year-olds,” added Dascombe as he assessed the string working up the gallop.

“We are have between 15 and 20 two-year-olds that we are working with every day. We could do with a dry period to get them up the grass gallop, but we are on course for the start of the turf season. The horses are looking well.”

Dascombe added: “I’ll be going to the breeze-up sales in Ascot, Newmarket and also going across to France. We have taken an unlicensed overflow yard for 30 horses with Nina Barbour and have planning permission to put up 50 more boxes, but we need to be sure that we have the infrastructure in place for that.

“There is a major staff shortage; it is an issue for the whole of the industry. Staff here are well paid and we support them with accommodation and pay them overtime when they go to the races, the conditions are good.”

Keen to keep abreast of training advances Dascombe received approval at the last Manor House Stables board meeting to look at installing a cantering treadmill for up to 12 horses.

A covered area would need to be installed to accommodate the two-furlong circumference.

Work rider Elisha Whittington, from Manor House Stables, won the David Nicholson Newcomers award at the Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff awards ceremony, held in London last month.

The category won by Elisha recognises a desire to improve, develop skills and knowledge in less than three years in the sector.

Elisha, 19, is a graduate of the British Racing School and joined the yard in November 2015.

Dascombe described her as: “Self-motivated, enthusiastic, hard-working and an ambassador for the Cheshire racing hub.”

The three-day showcase meeting at Chester Racecourse in May is a major early season target for Manor House Stables where a winner results in serious celebrations.

Dascombe commented: “It is still early and Chester is looking tough, but we will be there with a plentiful supply of ammunition in the form of runners from the yard.

“At this time of year it is getting the balance right with the two-year-olds, without pushing them too hard, the fillies are sharper than the colts as the spring approaches.”

Selected juveniles showing early promise are Formidable Kitt, by Invincible Spirit out of Ceiling Kitty, and Silver Bullet, a grey by Camacho out of Sixfields Flyer.

It was notable that successful stable jockey Richard Kingscote had chosen to ride an eye-catching unnamed filly by Harbour Watch out of Don’t Tell Mary in her work.

Beverley Dee's latest racing column is in today's (Thursday) Chester Chronicle.