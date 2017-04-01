Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Deeside Dragons’ fate will be decided one way or another this weekend after they produced a magnificent fightback to draw 4-4 at home to champions Solway Sharks and keep their survival hopes alive.

Scott McKenzie’s spirited side came from three goals down to share the spoils in last Sunday’s must-not-lose match at the Deeside Ice Rink.

The point means they will climb off the bottom of the Moralee Conference with victory in their final game of the regular season at play-off bound rivals Blackburn Hawks today (5.45pm face-off).

If they draw or lose, the Dragons will be relegated after one year in NIHL North One.

But should they win, they would return to Blackburn tomorrow (face-off TBC) for a relegation/promotion showdown with neighbours Widnes Wild, who finished second in the NIHL North Two Laidler Conference.

The Dragons will be confident of getting the back-to-back victories they need given their performance last weekend.

(Photo: Pete Sheffield)

They got off to the perfect start when Filip Supa neatly converted a pass from player-coach McKenzie with less than eight minutes gone.

But the Sharks, who had thrashed the Hawks 10-0 the night before, came out all guns blazing in the second period.

They restored parity within 29 seconds of the restart, with Marc Fowley rounding off a crisp move, and went in front in the 26th minute after Duncan Speirs turned in Stuart Kerr’s pass.

It got better for Solway in the 35th minute when Jurag Senjo fired home from Daniel Abercrombie on a delayed penalty call and, just over a minute later, it was 4-1 when Speirs collected a loose pass to net his second of the night.

At that stage the game looked up for the Dragons.

(Photo: Pete Sheffield)

But, inspired by McKenzie, they came roaring back.

Skipper James Parsons reduced the deficit before the middle stanza was out, scoring on a power play, before Supa brought the Dragons within one goal of the Sharks when he grabbed his second goal of the game, with 44:35 on the clock.

And, with two minutes to go, Matty Wainwright teed up McKenzie to notch his fourth assist of the night, with Ryan Jones the beneficiary, sparking scenes of joy on the ice and in the stand.

McKenzie, who shaved off his beard after the match to help with the funeral costs of the late Michelle Thompson, said: “We showed unbelievable character tonight.

“This team just won’t give up. I’m so, so proud.”