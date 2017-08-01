Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Flintshire snooker player has set his sights on the ‘big stage’ after announcing his intention to turn professional.

Jack Bradford, from Ewloe, is taking on his sporting career full time in pursuit of reaching the top.

The 26-year-old explained he needed to be able to train and compete more regularly.

He said: “It’s really exciting because I want to go up against the best in the world.

“The whole mindset will change. Playing more will help me improve and build up my confidence.

“That is key because there are so many good players our there and anyone can beat anyone.”

Jack will be part of the Wales team competing in the Home International Championships in Leeds from August 11-18.

The competition works similarly to the Six Nations pitting national sides from Great Britain and Ireland up against each other.

After this Jack said he will be focusing on preparing for next season.

He plans to take part in a new series of Challenge Tour events created by snooker supremo Barry Hearn starting in 2018. This will see at least 10 second tier tournaments staged around Europe during the season.

Previously there were few opportunities for anyone not on the main World Snooker Tour to really compete.

Jack said: “I can’t wait. It’s going to be tough but something which I will relish really. This is a way of getting on to the main tour and onto the big stage.

“This season is now just about preparing for next year. I want to hit the ground running.”

Jack, who was born in Chester, has been Chester Snooker Champion for the past two years. He also competes in the Chester Snooker League for Broughton Wings.

The 26-year-old said he had come a long way since falling in love with the game.

He said: “I can’t even remember the first time I picked up a cue. It’s something i’ve been doing all my life. My grandad had a half-size table and it all started from there.

“I started playing on the full size when I started high school and I just caught the bug. It’s a way of life.”

