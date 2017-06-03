Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seb Morris declared himself satisfied with two hard-fought points finishes during rounds four and five of the British GT Championship at Snetterton.



Ahead of the third race meeting of the campaign, the BRDC Superstar and MSA Team UK racer from Marford said consistent points scoring would be the chief objective and, despite some dramas along the way, he and team-mate Rick Parfitt Jnr delivered to end the weekend still second in the championship.



Qualifying exceeded all expectations for the duo with Snetterton not a favoured track for the Bentley Continental GT3.

Parfitt Jnr lapped third fastest in the ‘Am’ session for the round four grid while ex-Abbey Gate College and King’s School student Morris was the fourth quickest of the Pro drivers in the round five session.



Racing to fourth place in the opening one-hour contest, a luckless 30-second time penalty, applied post-race, for a driver-change pit-stop that was deemed to have been completed a miniscule 0.1 seconds too fast, dropped the team-mates back to seventh in the final classification.



Aiming to make amends in race two, unfortunate contact off the start between the Bentley and a Ferrari, as the lead contenders jostled for position, resulted in a drive-through penalty for Morris.

(Photo: Jakob Ebrey Photography)

Even so, an inspired early driver change, mated to a little bit of good fortune with a safety car period soon after, delivered fourth spot for the Team Parker drivers, just 0.2 seconds shy of the podium.



“The drive-through penalty was unfortunate, I didn’t see Matt [Griffin] was there and it was just one of those racing incidents,” reflected Morris.

“We made a good call with the early [driver change] pit-stop, when the safety car came out it worked in our favour and Rick did a good job to bring the car home in fourth. We might have been able to take a podium, but fourth is fine from this weekend.



“Obviously race one was unfortunate, too, with the time penalty from the pit-stop but to finish fourth on the road in both races, I’m happy with that. We’ve lost a few points this weekend but that seems to be how it goes for us in the one-hour races this year, now we’re heading to Silverstone for a longer race in a couple of weeks and I’m confident we’ll be strong there.”



Round six of the British GT season takes place over the weekend June at 10-11 Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit in Northamptonshire.