Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seb Morris is celebrating being crowned a British champion!

The former King's School and Abbey Gate College student, alongside team-mate Rick Parfitt Jnr, claimed the British GT Championship GT3 crown after an action-packed final round of the season at Donington Park.

Driving the No.31 Bentley Continental, the Team Parker Racing duo actually wrapped up the coveted title with a fourth place finish in the two-hour spectacular at the Leicestershire track.

But, post-race, the Lamborghini Huracan of chief championships rivals Jon Minshaw and Phil Keen was excluded for a yellow flag infringement.

(Image: Jakob Ebrey Photography)

That elevated BRDC Superstar and MSA Team UK driver Morris and Parfitt Jnr into third position in the amended result and meant they finished 33 points above Minshaw and Keen.

“It feels unbelievable and very emotional,” said Morris, 21, from Marford, who is by managed by fellow local professional racer Andy Meyrick.

“I’ve got to say a huge thank you to Team Parker and M Sport who have done an incredible job alongside Bentley this year, we’ve really put all the links in the chain together. Rick has done an amazing job, he hasn’t made a mistake all year, and I haven’t done a bad job myself! We all deserve this, everyone has worked so hard.



“It was an interesting race, that’s for sure, but in the end we did what we needed to do. I really want to say thank you to my family and all of my sponsors, Ast Transport Branding, Eddie Stobart, Saxon Air and, in particular, Sue Harris of Legat Owen who was my first ever sponsor and has supported me ever since. This title is for all of them.”

(Image: Jakob Ebrey Photography)

Capping a sensational campaign, which included three outstanding race victories during the year, Morris and Parfitt Jnr also made history with the championship victory marking the first in British GT for Crewe manufacturer Bentley.



Added to that, the success marks the first in GT3 for Leicestershire-based Team Parker and the duo also go into the record books as champions in the 25th anniversary season of the UK’s premier endurance racing category.

While Parfitt Jnr has become the only driver to win the British GT3 and British GT4 titles.