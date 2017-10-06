Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seb Morris added yet more silverware to his heaving collection at Monza in Italy with a sensational race-winning performance on his debut in the International GT Open.

Called up to partner Craig Dolby in the Wessex Vehicles Lamborghini Gallardo, just a few days after winning the British GT title with Rick Parfitt Jnr in a Bentley Continental, Morris starred as he took a fabulous victory in race one on Saturday afternoon.

Going on to finish just four tenths of a second shy of the podium in the second contest on Sunday, fourth place still marked an excellent result and capped a superb weekend for the 21-year-old former King’s School and Abbey Gate College student.

“I didn’t quite expect it,” said Chester-based Morris after sealing a race victory on his category debut.

“Thank you to Nigel [Mustill – team owner] and the team, all the boys have been really professional and the car was an absolute joy to drive to be honest, one of the nicest cars I’ve driven.

(Image: Jakob Ebrey Photography)

“Finishing on the podium in race two would have meant we’d have had a success penalty carried over to the next round, so fourth place in the end was a good result – pretty much the perfect weekend.

“I definitely had some unfinished business at Monza from Formula Renault and GP3, so it’s nice to tick that famous podium off my list!”

Morris, who is from Marford, added: “The Lamborghini has completely different characteristics to the Bentley, but I jumped in and was immediately fast.

“We got our heads down, adjusting the car to get a good trade off with the set-up, and Craig and I worked really well together with our engineer Simon Dowson.”

Morris now prepares to head to Germany’s Nürburgring-Nordschleife for the latest VLN endurance series event this Saturday.