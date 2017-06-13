Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seb Morris and Rick Parfitt Jnr delivered a superb performance during the three-hour ‘Silverstone 500’ on Sunday to claim their second victory of 2017 - and move within touching distance of the top of the standings.

From the moment the lights went out at the start of the sixth British GT Championship race of the season, the Team Parker Racing pair were in a league of their own.

Parfitt Jnr rocketed into the lead from second on the grid and over the course of the next three hours, where each driver contested two stints each, they dominated.

It was left up to former Abbey Gate College and King’s School student Morris to take the chequered flag - well over a minute clear.

The Bentley Continental GT3 duo are now just four points shy of the top of the championship standings and were also presented with the historic RAC Trophy, which was previously awarded for a 500-mile race at Brooklands in 1932.

“We had an amazing strategy today, the team decided to run the car light rather than running heavy on fuel and that really helped us”, said Morris, from Marford.

“Plus Rick was ridiculously fast from the start and was miles quicker than the other ‘Am’ drivers, and I wasn’t too shabby myself. It was nice to test myself against (Adam) Christodoulou at the end as he’s one of the top drivers in the world in GT.

“We took a hit at Oulton and then again at Snetterton, but in the big ones we seem to be winning so that’s working out OK and we’ve closed up on the championship lead.

“Everyone did an amazing job this weekend, huge thank you to the guys at Parker and, of course, to all of our incredible sponsors.”

The British GT Championship now heads into a four-week break ahead of the fifth event of the season, the annual overseas trip to Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, which will take place between Thursday, July 6 and Saturday, July 8.

Andy Meyrick, meanwhile, delivered a flawless drive at the Red Bull Ring for the third round of the GT4 European Series Northern Cup in Spielberg, Austria.

The Delamere racer powered his way to an eighth-placed finish having set the fastest lap in qualifying to secure pole position on the grid.

In recognition of his fantastic pole lap, Meyrick was presented with a Certina watch by the new GT4 Championship sponsors.

Lights went out for Sunday’s race just after 11am local time and Stephen Pattrick took charge of the opening stint.

Fifteen laps later, he handed over to Bullitt Racing teammate Meyrick, who rejoined the race in 22nd place.

The former King’s School student overtook 14 competitors and set the fastest lap of the race before finishing his stint behind the wheel in eighth overall - and an impressive second in the Pro/AM class.

“What a great weekend with Bullitt Racing,” said Meyrick.

“Considering that this was only the third ever race meeting as a new team, the result is outstanding.”