Ricky Walden exited the Dafabet English Open in the second round but insisted he is finally heading in the right direction in his fight against an ongoing injury.

Walden, a three-time ranking event winner, has been battling back trouble for just under a year and reached the quarter-final stage of just one event last season.

This year has been a similar story for the Chester potter and he went down 4-2 to Xiao Guodong in the English Open on Wednesday.

Walden won the opening frame but was soon 2-1 down as his Chinese opponent made a composed break of 77.

The Englishman, who grew up in Bagillt in Flintshire, valiantly levelled proceedings at 2-2 but Xiao then compiled knocks of 80 and 110 to get over the line at the Metrodome Leisure Complex.

Walden’s back pain, which has been treated by injections and physio sessions, has limited his practice hours.

And the 34-year-old admits he is struggling to shake off the rust.

“It wasn’t very good really – I’m a bit rusty,” said Walden. “Xiao played well though, so fair play to him.

“I’ve had a back injury for the past 10 months, it’s been a tough time. I’ve not been able to practise and not been able to play in matches like I want to with the injuries.

“It has taken its toll but it’s on the mend now and I should be on the way back. I’m heading in the right direction.

“I’m still having good days and bad days with it but it’s just about having more good days if I can.

“I need to be able to put the practice in and get my level back to where it needs to be because I’m trying to compete with no practice. It’s difficult but it’s just a matter of time until I get back.”

Walden had beaten Jak Jones 4-2 in his opening match in Barnsley but world number 39 Xiao proved a step too far 24 hours later.

The last time Walden reached the last four of an event was in April 2016, a lengthy drought for a player of his calibre who was once as high as number six in the world.

Now ranked at 24, he acknowledges his confidence is low but as the back issue continues to improve, he is convinced that once he returns to the practice table, his game will rapidly recover.

“I’ve had a steroid injection to make the back pain-free but I’ve still got to work on the physio side of things to manage it,” added Walden.

“I just need to put some time in and get my practice game to how it was so that Ive got confidence going into matches.

“At the moment I’ve got no confidence and it’s tough to win games.”

