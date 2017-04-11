Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Butler is waiting for the WBA to rubber-stamp his mouthwatering world title match-up with Jamie McDonnell after cruising to a stoppage victory.

The 28-year-old from Great Sutton outclassed Carlos Ruben Dario Ruiz on the inaugural BT Sport/BoxNation bill at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night.

And the Baby-Faced Assassin is confident it will be his last fight before taking on WBA bantamweight world champion McDonnell.

Butler, who is signed to BoxNation supremo Frank Warren, told The Chronicle: “That’s the fight we want, it’s the one everybody seems to be talking about, and from what I’m hearing, it’s pretty much done.

“We’re just waiting for the WBA to sanction it. They only meet once a month so when they meet, they’ll be talking about it, and if it gets sanctioned, then we’re going to go-ahead with it.”

(Photo: Simon Cooper/PA Wire)

Butler won the IBF bantamweight world title in 2014 after beating Stuart Hall before he took the decision to drop back down to super-flyweight in a bid to become a two-weight world champion.

But, now back at bantamweight and thriving under new trainer Joe Gallagher, the Vauxhall Motors ABC product has no doubts he could beat McDonnell.

Chester -born Butler said: “He’s a very good champion, and he’d give me a good fight, but I just think I’ll be timing it perfectly.

“I think he’s struggling with his weight, I think everyone saw the flaws in his game in his last outing [against Liborio Solis in November], which I thought he lost massively but somehow managed to keep hold of his title.

“But I’m sure if me and Jamie were to box he would do everything correct with me saying that.”

Butler was far too good for his Argentinian opponent on Saturday.

Ruiz had no answers to the former ABA champion’s footwork and range movement with the bout coming to an end two minutes and 14 seconds into round four.

Butler said: “We knew pretty much we were going to get the win, it was just how we were going to go about it.

“It’s always nice to get a stoppage, my first under Joe. It’s always good to get an early night’s work.”

(Photo: Simon Cooper/PA Wire)

Butler was also celebrating on Monday night when the football team he plays for and helps run, Sutton Athletic, sealed the Chester & Wirral League Division Two title by making it 22 wins from 22 games.

Mason Cartwright made it an Ellesmere Port double at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night.

The Chester-born 24-year-old super produced a stunning first-round knock-out in his super-welterweight clash against Sam Omidi.

See next week's Ellesmere Port Pioneer and Chester Chronicle for a full-length interview with Paul Butler.