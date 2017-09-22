Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He may have blocked him on Twitter - but Paul Butler has warned Stuart Hall there will be no hiding place when the pair go toe to toe in Liverpool next weekend.

Chester-born Butler has clearly got under Hall's skin in the lead up to the headline fight on Matchroom's massive 'Battle on the Mersey' bill at the Echo Arena on Saturday week (September 30).

The Darlington veteran hit the block button after the 'Baby Faced Assassin' told him on Twitter to 'enjoy your last month training as a professional boxer'.

Butler reckons victory in the WBA world bantamweight title eliminator would end the 37-year-old Hall's career.

But more importantly it would set the 28-year-old back on the road to the very top of his sport.

Butler first became a world champion in June 2014 when he beat Hall in his own backyard to land the IBF world bantamweight belt at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle.

The Vauxhall Motors ABC product took the immediate decision to drop back down to super-flyweight in a bid to become a two-weight world champion.

It was a decision he later had second thoughts about and, just over a year after losing a IBF world super-flyweight title showdown with Zolani Tete, he moved back up to bantamweight.

But it's only since he parted company with Frank Warren and signed up with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom that he has got the fight he has craved.

And, knowing that there will be even bigger bouts to come if he records the 25th win in what will be the 26th outing of his pro career, he has no doubt he will get the job done and silence Hall once and for all.

Butler, who is from Great Sutton and works with top trainer Joe Gallagher, said: "It's a great card and I'm looking forward to laying some leather on Stuey.

"He's blocked me on Twitter so I can't really say anything on there so I'm looking forward to the press conference and getting in the ring with him on the 30th.

"I've really got the bit between my teeth in training for a big fight and I'm looking forward to it.

"I just want the big nights, I want to be in big fights. I've not been getting that for the last two-and-a-half years. My last big fight was against Tete and since then I've been picking up fringe titles. All right, I missed weight on an eliminator once (against Petchbarngborn Kokietgym in June 2016) but I still should have been pushing on straight away after that. If you're ready for an eliminator and fail weight, push me up a weight and get me in line for another eliminator.

"Things kept taking their time but as soon as I've signed with Eddie (Hearn) he's delivered straight away. It's a massive fight back in Liverpool. I haven't boxed in Liverpool for nearly two years so I'm looking forward to boxing in front of my own crowd, and most of all, putting on a good performance for them and finally silencing Stuey Hall.

"He's been going about how he should have won the last one, but if he couldn't beat a super-flyweight back then, he's never going to beat a fully fledged bantamweight now.

"Physically last time I was like a baby. Everything about me. I watch the fight daily and I think, 'how hasn't he beat me there?' He should have beat me but he couldn't beat me then and he's most definitely not going to be able to deal with me now. I've filled out a lot bigger and I'm with Joe Gallagher now.

"I'm going to have a game plan behind me. I watch him every day in the gym, watching his mistakes, but watching his good points mainly, so that I will able to stop him from doing what he wants to do. I'm looking forward to it.

"It's a big fight for me. I can see what's in front of me if I win this fight. Instead of boxing eight or 10-rounders, like I was doing with Frank (Warren), and not knowing where I was going, now I know if I win this I've got Jamie McDonnell or (Liborio) Solis for the (WBA) world title.

"And, then potentially, the winner in that fight boxes the winner of Zhanat Zhakiyano, who holds the WBA super title, and Ryan Burnett, who holds the IBF title. It'd be a unification fight and those are the fights that I crave and I want.

(Image: Mark Robinson/Getty Images)

"I want to be in massive fights and if I can get through these next two fights, which I'm more capable of, because I've already beat Stuey Hall and I'd fancy my chances against Jamie McDonnell, there'd be no reason why I can't be knocking on the door for a WBA super title and an IBF title."

But for now all of Butler's concentration is on his live Sky Sports showdown with Hall, who claims his opponent has had a 'nightmare camp'.

Not that he's been able to say it to him on Twitter.

"It only took one tweet, and that was 'enjoy your last 30 days mate as a professional because it's coming to an end," laughs Butler.

"He obviously didn't like that as he clicked the block button straight away. Last time we fought we had a heated discussion over numerous things and this time he's thought, 'I'm having none of that, I'm just blocking him!'

"Apparently he's said it's been a terrible camp for me but I'll be dead honest with you: I'm happy, sparring has gone great, we've had some good kids in here who have implemented his style.

"Camp has gone really well and I'm really starting to fire, especially this week.

"I've been really putting it in because this is my last hard week. Once this week is done, I'm just ticking over. All the running, sparring and swimming will be done and I'll be just ready to go."