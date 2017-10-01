Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port boxer Paul Butler moved closer to a second world title after he produced a superb display to win his rematch with Stuart Hall in Liverpool.

Chester-born Butler was declared a unanimous points winner at the end of his headline bout on the big Battle on the Mersey bill at the Echo Arena.

The 28-year-old showed his superior class throughout to beat his 37-year-old opponent for the second time in a stellar professional career that has now seen him win 25 of his 26 bouts.

Butler, who lives in Great Sutton, had edged the closely fought first fight between the rivals in June 2014 to be crowned the IBF world bantamweight champion.

And he the 'Baby Faced Assassin' is now first in line for a shot at the WBA world bantamweight belt after outclassing the veteran Hall in what was deemed a title eliminator.

The WBA world bantamweight strap is currently held by Jamie McDonnell, who watched on from ringside.

McDonnell, from Doncaster, will put the belt on the line in a rematch of his own against Liborio Solis in Monte Carlo next month.

But, after his first outing since signing for Eddie Hearn's Matchroom ended in triumphant fashion, Butler made it clear he wants an all-British battle next.

"It was a very sweet victory, Stuey's a great competitor and I knew I had to be smart and box him," said the Joe Gallagher-trained Butler.

"All the talk about bullying him was basically to get into his head but I thought I was very, very smart tonight. I've improved massively, I'm a lot more composed, and I pretty much neglected everything Stuey wanted to do.

"I'm most definitely ready to fight for a world title. Jamie McDonnell holds the WBA title, we want him next, and I wish him all the best against Solis in November."

Matchroom supremo Hearn added: "Hopefully Jamie McDonnell comes through his fight, which we believe he will, and Paul Butler can fight the winner of that fight either at the end of this year or early next year.

"It was a good performance tonight. Much credit to Stuart Hall, he's had a great run, and a great career, it was two former world champions, but now we're moving on to a shot at the WBA title."

Punch-perfect Butler, who came through the ranks at Vauxhall Motors ABC, was awarded the fight 117-111, 118-110, 118-110 by the judges.