Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Butler returns to the ring next month in what he hopes will be his final fight before a mouthwatering all-British battle for a world title.

The 28-year-old from Great Sutton has been added to the blockbuster BoxNation bill at the Manchester Arena on Saturday, April 8.

Butler, for whom it will be his third bout under top trainer Joe Gallagher, does not yet know who his opponent who will be.

But, whoever he faces, he is determined to get the job done ahead of a potential showdown with Jamie McDonnell for the WBA world bantamweight strap.

Butler, however, would not flinch at facing Kazakhstan’s Zhanat Zhakiyanov, who is the WBA world bantamweight super champion, or IBF world bantamweight holder Lee Haskins, either.

“I’d take any one of them,” said the Vauxhall Motors ABC product, who will be joined on the big Manchester card by fellow Ellesmere Port fighter Mason Cartwright.

“Zhanat has got the WBA super title but McDonnell’s the name in the division. Everyone knows Jamie McDonnell.

(Photo: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

“So I’d like to box Jamie and then Zhanat would have to box me because I’d be the regular champion.

“It’s a nice little rivalry, two Brits boxing for the world title. Me and Stuey Hall had it and hopefully me and Jamie McDonnell will have it.

Butler, who is expecting to face ‘another tough durable kid’ in Manchester, is chasing his second bantamweight world title.

He gave up the IBF strap he claimed in 2014 by beating Hall to drop back down to super-flyweight in an effort to become a two-weight world champion.

It is a decision the Chester -born fighter regrets.

But, now back at bantamweight, he feels in great shape.

“I’ve filled out massively within the last six months,” said former ABA champion Butler to BoxNation .

(Photo: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

“That’s all everyone has been saying watching me spar.

“I knew from the day I failed weight at super-fly that I wasn’t a big bantamweight. So we’ve been working hard in the last six months and I’m sure you’ll see in a couple of weeks when I box I will be a fully fledged bantamweight.”

The Manchester bill will be headlined by the undefeated Terry Flanagan’s WBO world lightweight title defence against Petr Petrov.

Liam Smith, Butler’s stablemate, will take on Liam Williams, while Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams will make her professional debut.

Click HERE for tickets.

Ellesmere Port super-lightweight Matty Fagan, meanwhile, is in six-round action at Wigan’s Robin Park Centre on Friday.