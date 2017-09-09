Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Matty Fagan is relishing the chance to pull off a shock on the undercard of the world heavyweight title battle at the reopened Manchester Arena.

Fagan’s fight with stablemate and one-time sparring partner Joe Murray is one of the support bouts to the showdown between WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury on Saturday, September 23.

It will be the first boxing event held at the arena, which officially reopens this weekend with the special ‘We Are Manchester’ benefit concert, after the May terror attack.

Chester-born Fagan will be the underdog for the fight in Murray’s backyard.

But, having traded blows with the Mancunian before, and given he has sparred the likes of Anthony Crolla, Scotty Cardle and Tom Farrell in the build-up to the big bout, he is confident he can spring a surprise.

And should the 29-year-old do that he will be just one further win away from silverware as the bout has been deemed as an eliminator for the British lightweight title.

Fagan, who is from Ellesmere Port, said: “We’ve got the same manager, Steve Wood of VIP Boxing, and when he offered me the fight I took it with both hands.

“I’d sparred Farrell once before but I got another go a few months back and Steve asked me to let him know how it went because he said it was something that could happen in the future.

“I felt comfortable and really good in there so I told Steve and the next minute he was saying, ‘do you want to fight Joe Murray?’

“He’ll be the favourite, it’s in his backyard, and of the 25 fights he’s had, he’s only lost to Liam Walsh.

“But I’m not worried about his record. He hasn’t really boxed anyone and, as I said, when I sparred him I felt comfortable.

“I strongly believe I can win, especially on the back of having some world-class sparring.”

Fagan, who trains at No Limits in Liverpool, has this week been in the ring with former British champion Cardle.

He previously sparred gym-mate Farrell, who defends his WBA international super-lightweight title against Ohara Davies at the Echo Arena on September 30, on a bill headlined by Ellesmere Port’s Paul Butler, as well former WBA world lightweight champion Crolla.

And Fagan, who has an 11-2 record, said: “I’ve sparred the lad who lost the British title (Cardle), who I could end up fighting, as he’s hoping to get the winner of the Robbie Barrett-Lewis Ritson fight, and I’ve sparred Crolla, who is at world level, so I’ve had a good camp.

“Farrell’s the name and I’m the underdog but it wouldn’t surprise a lot of people if I beat him.

“I’m looking forward to it.”