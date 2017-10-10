Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rising star Mason Cartwright secured the first belt of his professional career in explosive fashion.

The Ellesmere Port super-welterweight got his hands on the International Classic Challenge strap with a stunning first-round demolition of Zoltan Turai.

Cartwright enjoyed a superb camp in the lead up to the Bowlers Exhibition Centre showdown in Manchester that saw him spar Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith.

And the 25-year-old took what he learned out into the ring on Saturday night as he tormented Turai from the first bell.

The Hungarian beat an eight count after Cartwright, nicknamed ‘Nutty’, landed a perfectly calculated jab-straight combination inside the opening 30 seconds.

But there was to be no respite and a devastating shot to the liver ended Turai’s evening with less than a minute on the clock.

The win moved the unbeaten Cartwright to 11-0 and set up a potential showdown with WBO Inter-Continental Super-Welterweight title holder Jimmy Kelly.

And the Wirral CP Boxing Club graduate has no doubt his maiden title will be the first of many.

Chester-born Cartwright, who is signed to Frank Warren and trains at the No Limits gym in Liverpool, said: “You don’t get paid overtime, do you?

“That was the plan before the fight. I went straight for him, got him with the body shot, and that was that. Everything fell into place.

“I was more than confident I was going to get the job done but I am every time I get into the ring because I leave no stone unturned.

“It wouldn’t even matter if it was Mike Tyson in there because of the sacrifices I make going into a fight. For the last 10-12 weeks I’ve ate, slept and dreamt this fight.

“I was made-up to get the title. It’s great when people say ‘well done’ but it’s all the better when you’ve got something between your fingers.

“It’s my first silverware in the pro ranks and I’m sure there’s plenty more to come.”

The win was tinged with sadness as it came after Jack Neil, from Little Sutton, was killed in a car crash.

Cartwright had T-shirts made for the fight with his late friend’s face on.

And he dedicated the victory to the 22-year-old and his family.