A Kingsley teenager has moved a step closer to achieving his ambition of a career in motorsport.

Luke Browning, 15, a pupil of St Nicholas High School in Hartford, signed a deal to race for Richardson Racing in the 2017 Simpson Race Products Ginetta Junior Championship.

Browning joins the team on the back of an impressive 2016 campaign, where he moved into car racing with an entry into the Junior Saloon Car Championship.

The teenager secured an impressive four podium finishes over the course of the season, including a breakthrough victory at Brands Hatch, to finish inside the championship top 10 – with his performances on the track leading to him being named as Downforce Radio’s ‘Teen Racer of the Year’.

“I have to say a massive thank you to Richardson Racing for having faith in me and for giving me this fantastic opportunity,” he said.

“And I also have to say a special thank you to all my family, friend and sponsors as without them, none of this would be happening. Now I just can’t wait for the season to start at Brands Hatch.”