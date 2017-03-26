Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester snooker professional Gareth Allen is relishing the chance to take on the ‘genius’ Ronnie O’Sullivan in front of a huge audience.

Allen goes head to head with the legendary five-time world champion for the first time in his career on Tuesday at the China Open.

The Beijing University Students Gymnasium will be packed to the rafters for the first-round encounter while millions more Chinese snooker-mad supporters will watch on from home.

The clash, which is being broadcast back home on Eurosport and Quest, will be Allen’s ‘most memorable’ and ‘biggest to date’.

And the 28-year-old from Ewloe Green, who appears for Broughton Wings in the Chester Snooker League, is determined to enjoy it.

Allen said: “He is a player I’ve looked up to growing up and it will be great to play him.

“We have both have similar styles, we both like to play quickly.

“He’s a genius isn’t he? It just all depends on which Ronnie turns up on the day.

“I’ve been doing everything right. I’ve been practising hard and it all depends on what happens on the day.

(Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire.)

“You have to be confident. No-one is unbeatable, not even Ronnie.

“But I know I’m going to have to play exceptionally well, and for Ronnie to have an off-day, for me to progress.

“It’s going to be the most memorable match of my career, and it’s certainly the biggest, so whatever happens, I’m going to enjoy it.”

Allen, the world number 115, will be the huge underdog next week.

But he beat world number 55 Robin Hull to set up the showdown with O’Sullivan, the world number 13 and reigning Masters champions, and he has given a number of other top players a run for their money this season.

Big Chester FC fan Allen, who has been playing snooker since he was aged three, said: “I’ve playing better this season than last and I’ve had better draws. I’ve gone to a lot of deciders and I think I am playing well.”

Fellow Chester potter Ricky Walden will also be in action in Beijing.

The world number 21, who lost last year’s final to Judd Trump, will take on Alex Borg or Niu Zhuang in the first round.