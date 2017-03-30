Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gareth Allen treasured the chance to take on Ronnie O’Sullivan for the first time in his career – despite the five-time world champion ending his hopes of China Open glory.

Allen, a regular for Broughton Wings in the Chester Snooker League, went down 5-0 to the legendary O’Sullivan in Tuesday’s first-round encounter in Beijing.

But the clash was closer than the final scoreline suggests with the 28-year-old from Ewloe Green feeling he should have won the first (49-71), fourth (52-58) and fifth frames (64-68).

Big Chester FC fan Allen, who will now turn his attention to qualifying for the World Championship, said: “I absolutely loved it. It was amazing sharing the TV table with the guy I’ve looked up to playing snooker.

“I thought I played okay. I only missed a couple and should have won three of the five frames.”

Fellow Chester potter Ricky Walden booked his place in the second round with a 5-1 victory over Niu Zhuang.

But Walden, who lost last year’s final to Judd Trump, then went down 5-4 to Andrew Higginson in the second round.