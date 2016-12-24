Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The entry limit for this year’s Essar Chester Round The Walls Race has been achieved.

A total of 500 competitors will line-up for the popular festive fixture being organised by West Cheshire Athletic Club from Chester Racecourse on Boxing Day (10.30am start).

The race was cancelled last year but will be making a welcome return to the racing calendar on Monday.

Race director, Dave Bish, admitted he is excited as he counts down the days to the event, which has attracted a list of entrants who will travel to the city from across the country.

“I’m really pleased that this year’s race has attracted so much interest from runners not just from this area but from all parts of the country,” Bish said.

“A lot of hard work has been taking place behind the scenes to promote the popular race and everyone at West Cheshire Athletic Club is now looking forward to race day arriving.

“The local council and the Chester Race Company have been very supportive as we prepare for the event, and I’m sure every runner will enjoy their well deserved mug of hot chocolate after completing the 6km course.”

Host club West Cheshire AC’s entrants will comprise juniors Greg Jones and Jac Goodall, veterans Rosemary Rogers, Joe Foy and Brian Beattie, and they will be competing against representatives from neighbouring Chester Tri Club, Ellesmere Port Running Club, Chester Road Runners, Helsby Running Club, Wirral AC, Tattenhall Runners, Buckley Runners, Wrexham AC, Wrecsam Tri Club, Deeside AAC, and Deestriders.