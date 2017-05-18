Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A packed house was treated to 16 fights when Wirral CP Boxing Club held their third and final show of the season.

The Whitby Club was the venue for the big night of action that kicked off when 11-year-old Ellie O’Brien took to the ring for the first time.

The youngster showed no sign of nerves in her bout with Jay Hincks (Merridale).

Ellie commanded the centre of the ring, stinging Jay with jabs and solid right hands each time her opponent stepped into range, and it was no surprise when she was crowned the unanimous points winner.

Alfie Anderson, who was also making his ring debut, showed great resolve to overcome the tough Lloyd Bray (Birch Green).

From being behind after the opening round, Alfie carried out the instructions that his corner had given him to a T, leading to an unanimous points victory.

Jack McLeod found himself matched with the experienced Connor Burns (Llandudno).

Jack was undeterred by the fact that Connor boxed in his Welsh International vest and won it on a split decision after a close contest.

Jamie Summerfield put in a superb performance in losing on points to Alfie Lawton (Wild Card), who proved to be just that bit stronger, while Jay Holmes put in a controlled display in his unanimous points success over Jay Sullivan (Kirkdale).

Carl McLeod finished the evening off with a rip-roarer of a contest against Hussain Ali (Hamer).

Both fighters tore into each other with little thought of defence. The last round proved to be the decider.

Carl caught Hussain with big overhand rights and uppercuts and his opponent resorted to holding and an illegal use of the head.

That resulted in two public warnings.

But, while bruised, Carl walked away as the points winner.

Other fights: Keegan Clarke lost on points to Charlie McDonagh (Kirkdale), Jack Gilford won on points against Adam Jago (North Mersey), Tyler Sutton lost on points to Aaron Maddocks (Hamer), Martin Rooney won on points against Jon Cregeen (Bootle), Edward Ilsley lost on points to Aaron Swindley (Wrexham), Calvin Gratrix won on points against Lee Curran (New Era), Joel Tippy lost on points to James Ellis (Kirkdale), Josh Smith won on points against Mohammed Faisal (Technique), Dave Griffiths lost on points to James Brathwaite (Barrow), Ben Daintree lost on points to Harry Craig (Widnes).

Wirral Community Police Boxing Club would like to thank sponsor Newts Oils Ltd, who provided the club with kits, tracksuits and trophies for the event.