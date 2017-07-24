Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port Port boxer Paul Butler looks back on course for a world title tilt after signing with promoter Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

The Chester-born 28-year-old, from Great Sutton, recently parted ways with promoter Frank Warren but has now put pen to paper on a deal with Hearn and has a mouthwatering rematch with Stuart Hall at the Echo Arena in Liverpool on September 30 to look forward to.

Butler took the IBF crown from Hall via split decision in May 2014 in Newcastle and now Hall gets the chance to gain revenge on Butler – with a route to the WBA belt that’s in the hands of Jamie McDonnell, who is set for his own rematch with Liborio Solis.

“I’m very happy to be teaming up with Matchroom Boxing and Sky Sports on the biggest and best platform in boxing,” said Butler.

“I’m craving those big nights and more World titles and I feel now I have the team in place to deliver that.

“I’m excited to be straight in a big fight against Stuart Hall on a rematch of our World title fight in Newcastle. The winner will be in place to fight the McDonnell v Solis winner and I plan on beating him in great style this time – I don’t expect him to hear the final bell.

“It’s a stacked card with some great 50-50 fights and I’m expecting to bring big numbers from my hometown for this must-win fight.”

A stacked bill in support of the main event sees Liverpool’s Rocky Fielding defend his British Super-Middleweight title for the first time against Scotsman David Brophy, who puts up the Commonwealth strap he won in fine fashion in Australia in March.

Controversial Hackney man Ohara Davies looks to get back to winning ways as he challenges Tom Farrell for the unbeaten local favourite’s WBA International Super-Lightweight belt.

Birkenhead’s Sean ‘Masher’ Dodd defends his Commonwealth and WBC International Lightweight titles against former Team GB captain and Liverpudlian Tom Stalker.

For Butler a rematch with Hall will represent fight number four under trainer Joe Gallagher.

He told the Pioneer recently: “I’m 28 but I’m learning something new in the gym.

“I enjoy going to work – the gym – and I enjoy the lads sparring around me. I’m watching them spar as I’m training as well. Sometimes I’ll be finished, and there’ll be lads sparring, and I’ll just sit there and watch them.

“It’s a good clique, there’s good vibes in there. Champions breed champions and everyone wants the same thing in the gym – and that’s titles.”

“Everyone is trying to kick on and help their mates to win a title.”