Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emma Howe and George Hyde have achieved qualifying marks for the Youth Commonwealth Games.

The West Cheshire Athletic Club pair produced title-winning displays at Warrington in the Cheshire Track and Field Championships and pushed themselves into contention for England vests at July’s prestigious fixture in The Bahamas.

The duo will be hoping they can be included in the England squad scheduled to be announced next month after celebrating championship-best performances.

Howe launched the javelin to a mark of 46.52m for victory in the under-17 women’s javelin competition while Hyde hit 16.95m for success in the U17 men’s shot put event.

Ethan Greenland (16:38.93) and Evie Tipping (45.49m) secured championship-best performances in the U20 men’s 5,000m and U15 girls hammer respectively during a memorable two days for the Chester and Ellesmere Port club, which featured a haul of 69 medals, comprising 29 gold, 19 silver and 21 bronze awards.

Alice McMahon powered her way to a sprint double in the women’s 100m (12.90) and 200m (25.81), alongside U20 women’s 100m title winner Georgia Barlow (13.31), U20 women’s 3,000m winner Katie Clarke (10:32.56), men’s 400m winner Mark Hearn (51.30), U17 women’s 1,500m steeplechase champion Beth McMahon (6:36,90), men’s 800m winner Alan Littler (2:09.88), and hurdling champions Maisie Tipping and Alice Jennings.

Ewan Bradley posted 15.48 seconds for success in the U17 men’s 100m hurdles and cleared 3.20m for victory in the pole vault, while Isla Shillington hit 6.85m and 22.99m for a double success story in the U13 girls shot and discus respectively, and Dave McKay grabbed glory in both the men’s hammer (46.70m) and javelin (53.74m).

McKay secured success alongside other hammer champions Ivor Smith (15.11m for the U15 boys title), Debra Erskine (24.40m for the women’s crown), and Daniel Berg (48.87m in the U17 competition).

Lauren Jones catapulted her way to success in the U15 girls pole vault (1.80m), while Adam Howe hit a winning mark of 32.72m in the U15 boys discus, and Ethan Milligan cleared a winning height of 1.85m in the U20 men’s high jump.

Sophie Percival claimed the women’s javelin title with 43.53m, while Danielle Erskine won the women’s long jump crown with 5.13m, and Stephanie Jones (4.49m), Ava Byrne (4.09m) and Jodi Bemand (4.07m) secured a 1-2-3 for West Cheshire AC in the U13 girls long jump.

Imogen Pughe clocked a new U13 girls 800m personal best of 2:29.06 for a silver medal, while Zac Barnsley posted 24.31 for second spot in the U20 men’s 200m, and Andrew Parker rounded the men’s 400m in 53.96.

Isaac Tait clocked 2:22.92 for a silver medal in the U15 boys 800m, while Joshua Ford posted 24.00 in the U17 men’s 200m, and Jac Goodall claimed a silver medal in the U17 men’s 1,500m steeplechase.

Joseph Morrison (2:01.14) and David Dentith (2:02.28) both clocked new bests for silver medals in the U20 and U17 men’s 800m, and Liam Davoren clocked 2:15.32 for silver in the men’s 800m.

Emma Ashcroft (16.72m), Will Rattray (34.64m), Dave McKay (34.42m) and Isobel Griffin Morris (41.32m) claimed silver medals in the discus, while Ben Rutherford was second in the U15 boys high jump.

West Cheshire AC’s bronze medallists at Warrington included Eve Duret (U17 women’s 1500m), Sion Roberts (U17 men’s 3,000m), Uzezi Onomerike (U13 boys 200m), Harvey Tegg (U15 boys 200m), Jacob Simmonds (U17 men’s 200m) and Anna Crayston (U15 girls long jump).