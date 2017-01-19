Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Depleted Deeside Dragons suffered a harsh 7-5 defeat at bogey team Whitley Warriors on Sunday.

The Dragons were down to 13 players for the trip to the intimidating Whitley Bay Ice Rink and their cause was not helped when Ross Kennedy was withdrawn early on with an injury.

But that did not stop Scott Mckenzie’s side from racing into a three-goal lead.

James Parsons played in Filip Supa to open the scoring after just 14 seconds before fellow import Markus Kankaanranta finished off more good work from Parsons and Simon Furnival to double the advantage inside three minutes with what will prove to be his last goal for the club.

Two became three in the 13th minute when Deeside player-coach McKenzie fired home a powerplay marker after Matthew Wainwright and Furnival set him up before Whitley reduced the deficit before the opening period was out with a powerplay goal of their own.

The teams traded strikes in the second period with Ryan Jones, unassisted, and Supa, assisted by Wainwright, netting to ensure the Dragons led 5-3 going into the final stanza.

And, with the Deeside beginning to tire, it was a final stanza dominated by the Warriors, scoring four times to inflict a third straight defeat on their opponents this season.

(Photo: Paul Ternent)

The defeat left the Dragons sixth in the standings going into this Sunday’s visit of third-placed Solihull Barons to the Deeside Ice Rink (5.45pm face-off).

Deeside last night completed a deal for highly rated young netminder Denis Bell.

Bell, who turns 20 in July, is a product of the Chelmsford Ice Hockey Club and has played for Great Britain's under-18 and under-20 teams as well as Telford Tigers and Manchester Phoenix in the English Premier League.

Dragons boss Mckenzie said: "I am really happy to be bringing Denis to Deeside. He is a gifted netminder that has the potential to be up there with the best in the league. He is young but has a great temperament and plays like a mature experienced goalie.

"Matty (Compton), Ash (Smith) and Jonah (Armstrong) have been great this year but Denis adds another dimension to our group. He is going to make a great addition to our squad."

But leaving the club is Finnish import Kankaanranta, who has taken up a chance to return to Germany.

Mckenzie said: "As a club we will never deny a player such an opportunity. Markus has been a great asset to the club and we would like to thank him for all his hard work over the last four months.

"Markus himself would like to thank the club, the fans and the juniors for time spent in Wales. We wish Markus well in the future at his new club and welcome Denis to the Dragons."